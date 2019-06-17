High School Sports
One of the top high school girls basketball players in the state commits to SMU
Argyle girls basketball player Rhyle McKinney
Argyle 2020 guard Rhyle McKinney announced her commitment to SMU on Thursday via Twitter.
“I would like to thank God, my family, coaches and teammates for helping me with it all, and I couldn’t be more excited to be a Mustang,” she said in a tweet.
McKinney, who was born with a cleft palate, legally deaf and requires hearing aids in both ears, was one of the top basketball players in any classification last season.
She averaged 23.9 points, 2.9 steals and 2.2 assists as she helped the Eagles win their fifth straight UIL state title.
McKinney was named District 8-4A MVP, 4A state tournament MVP and 4A all-state. She was also named Texas Girls Coaches Association’s Class 1A-4A player of the year.
