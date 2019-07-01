Takeaways from The Opening Day 2: OU, Georgia commits and 4-star Arlington Colt shine

Watch as 4-star Georgia commit rans in fastest man challenge Mansfield Timberview 4-star corner Jalen Kimber runs in the fastest man challenge during The Opening Finals in Frisco. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Mansfield Timberview 4-star corner Jalen Kimber runs in the fastest man challenge during The Opening Finals in Frisco.

The Opening 2019 Finals is back in town for another year and it features the best high school football players across the country.

Jase McClellan, Jalen Kimber and Jahari Rogers are just a select bunch of the Fort Worth area that are showcasing their skills at The Star in Frisco. The event began on Sunday and will finish on Wednesday July 3.

On Monday, The Opening held its combine with position drills and one-on-one battles; running backs vs. linebackers, defensive line vs. offensive line and receivers vs. defensive backs.

The night concluded with individual contests such as the fastest man challenge and tug-of-war.

McClellan, the 5-star running back from Aledo, made the trip back to Frisco for the third time. He’s committed to Oklahoma.

“It’s a great experience and I get to see where I stand among my class,” said McClellan, who is ranked as the No. 3 overall prospect in the state, per 247Sports.

McClellan enters his final season at Aledo, looking for a fourth state title game appearance and third state championship. He was named Offensive state title game MVP last season when the Bearcats beat Fort Bend Marshall in the 5A Division II final. He has rushed for 5,200 yards and 95 touchdowns in three years, but said he wants to get better and that’s what he’s getting with The Opening.

“I also get coached by the best coaches and go up against the best players,” he said.

McClellan is the top-ranked Dallas-Fort Worth area 2020 player during the most recent Star-Telegram top 50. Kimber and Rogers are ranked No. 6 and No. 13 in the DFW top 50 and the two of the best corners in the nation are also making an appearance in Frisco.

For Rogers, who is from Arlington and ranked as the No. 10 corner in the nation, it’s his first trip.

He holds 32 offers, which include Texas, Florida, Notre Dame, TCU, Oklahoma, Georgia Tech and Alabama. He’s projected to commit with the Longhorns, per 247Sports.

“I was with some friends when I got the invite. It’s crazy because it’s a dream of mine since I was a little kid,” Rogers said. “I get to go up against the best recruits in the country. That’s the cool thing about coming here, you get that experience and you get to meet new people.”

Rogers ran a 3.98 in the shuttle and a 4.54 in the 40-yard dash.

“I held my own. I came here and showed people how fast I was and what I could do,” he said.

Kimber, a 4-star Georgia commit out of Mansfield Timberview, was the only player from DFW to finish in the top 5 at the combine, coming in third place in total points.

Kimber is ranked as the No. 12 overall prospect in the state. His other offers included TCU, Texas, A&M, Alabama, Oklahoma and Notre Dame.

Also on the scene was Highland Park quarterback and Arkansas commit Chandler Morris. He led the Scots to their third straight state title in December and was named Offensive state title game MVP.

Longview quarterback Haynes King was also invited. He’s ranked as the No. 3 dual-threat QB in the nation and No. 13 overall player in the state. He led the Lobos to their first state title in 81 years.

Tuesday July 2nd

7-on-7 Jamboree: 10:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m.

The Opening Final 5 Lineman Workout No. 1: 1:30-4:30 p.m.

7-on-7 Tournament 1st Round Games: 6-9 p.m.

Wednesday July 3rd

The Opening Final 5 Lineman Workout No. 2: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

7-on-7 Tournament: 9:50 a.m.-2 p.m.