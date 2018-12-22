Longview’s 81-year drought without a state title is over after classic with Beaumont West Brook

Longview hadn’t won a state title in football in 81 years.

That wait is finally over.

The Lobos needed 9 fourth-quarter points and a huge Beaumont West Brook turnover to escape with a thrilling, 35-34, win over the Bruins in the Class 6A Division II title game Saturday before 48,421 drained fans at AT&T Stadium.

“It’s pretty special,” said Longview quarterback Haynes King, the championship game Offensive MVP. “In the early 2000s when we went to the state championships, after the game I’d be playing a little touch football and be thinking in my head that when I get this chance I’m going to try and win this.”

Longview (16-0), ranked No. 4 in the final Associated Press Class 6A state poll, pulled to within 34-29 after a 28-yard field goal by J.K. Martin with 8:17 left.

But the Lobos got the ball back at their own 24 with 6:49 left following a big stop by the Longview defense, led by Defensive MVP Jephaniah Lister.

King took over and did what he had done all night: make clutch throws. King, Longview head coach John King’s son, completed three passes on a 76-yard drive, including a 54-yarder to Kyas Moore that gave the Lobos a first down at the Bruins 11 yard line.

Three plays later running back Jessie Anderson bulled in from the 2 and Longview held a 35-34 lead with 4:42 left.

West Brook (13-3) got the ball back and had just picked up a first down at its own 47 on a 25-yard pass play from La’Ravien Elia to Deonte Simpson. But Tyshawn Taylor punched the ball away from a Bruin running back on the ensuing play and Michael Martin recovered it at the Longview 49 with 3:40 left.

The Lobos were able to run out the clock after a Keilyn Williams 23-yard run on a 3rd and 6 from the 34.

“Watching every game and taking notes, even when I was a ball boy I’d be taking notes on how to handle that atmosphere,” Haynes King said. “And it helped me in the long run.”

King, a junior, completed 16 of 27 passes for 423 yards and two scores. His favorite target, Kamden Perry, set a Class 6A title-game record for receiving yards with 218 and was 3 yards away from setting the record for all classes. C.J. Williams of Waco Midway had 195 last season.

Perry and King connected for a 77-yard scoring play in the first half. It was the second longest scoring pass and reception in 6A title game history.

Kamden Perry took a Haynes King pass 77 yards for a touchdown in Longview's Class 6A Division II state championship game against Beaumont West Brook at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 22, 2018.

King added 65 rushing yards on 12 carries. His 25-yard scoring run with 3:43 left in the third quarter cut West Brook’s lead to 28-26.

“This proves that hard work pays off,” said John King. “We’ve been close many times. There’s been a lot of good football teams through our program just since I’ve been here in 19 years and they’re part of the reason were here today.”

It was the fourth try at a title for Longview since the 1937 Lobos won the Class 1A state title with a 19-12 win over Wichita Falls. Longview was the runner up in 1997, 2008, and 2009.

“I’ll tell you what, when we get back to Gregg County, it’s going to be a party and I might be leading the charge,” John King said.