WATCH: 99-yard TD run from Shadow Creek QB sets UIL state title game record

Alvin Shadow Creek had its hands full with the two-time defending state champion Highland Park Scots on Saturday, but at least the Sharks can leave AT&T Stadium with a state record.
Midway through the fourth quarter, senior QB Jamarian George rushed for a 99-yard TD, the longest play from scrimmage in UIL state championship game history for all classifications.
The previous long was a 98-yard run from Waco’s Jarred Salubi in 2007 vs. LaMarque (5A). The longest pass was 96 yards from Big Sandy’s Deroderick Strickland in 2005 vs Stratford (2A).
