High School Sports

December 22, 2018 2:20 PM

WATCH: 99-yard TD run from Shadow Creek QB sets UIL state title game record

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

Alvin Shadow Creek had its hands full with the two-time defending state champion Highland Park Scots on Saturday, but at least the Sharks can leave AT&T Stadium with a state record.

Midway through the fourth quarter, senior QB Jamarian George rushed for a 99-yard TD, the longest play from scrimmage in UIL state championship game history for all classifications.

The previous long was a 98-yard run from Waco’s Jarred Salubi in 2007 vs. LaMarque (5A). The longest pass was 96 yards from Big Sandy’s Deroderick Strickland in 2005 vs Stratford (2A).

Related content

High School Sports

Comments

Videos

View more video

High School Sports