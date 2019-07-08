A Recruit’s Reality: Georgia CB commit Jalen Kimber shines at top two national camps

Watch 4-star Georgia commit run 7 on 7 at The Opening Finals Mansfield Timberview corner Jalen Kimber is ranked as the No. 6 corner back in the nation per 247Sports. He committed to Georgia in April. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Mansfield Timberview corner Jalen Kimber is ranked as the No. 6 corner back in the nation per 247Sports. He committed to Georgia in April.

Have you ever wondered what it’s like to be a football recruit?

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram will follow along with seven of the top high school football recruits in Dallas-Fort Worth in what we’re calling “A Recruit’s Reality.”





In our second installment, we caught up with 4-star Mansfield Timberview cornerback and Georgia commit Jalen Kimber, who comes in as the top-ranked CB in the Fort Worth area.

Kimber is ranked as the No. 6 corner in the state and No. 12 overall prospect in the state, according to 247Sports. He received 32 offers which included TCU, Texas, A&M, Alabama, Oklahoma and Notre Dame. Kimber, who helped Timberview to the regional round last season, committed to UGA in April.

“I had a gut feeling and I was most comfortable there,” he said. “My family and I liked the type of culture the coaches were building. I also fit the style of play they have there. The coaches told me I was the type of player they like and that they could help mold me into a pro player.”

RIVALS CAMP

As one of the top prospects in the country, Kimber was invited to two of the best camps in the nation; the Rivals Five-Star Challenge in Atlanta and The Opening Finals in Frisco.

During the Rivals Camp on June 25, more than 100 participants showcased their skills in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Kimber was one of 19 defensive backs. He competed in 7-on-7 drills and ran a 4.5 40-yard dash.

“It was a great experience competing with the best in the country,” he said.

Jalen Kimber running the fastest man adidas 5-star #rivalscamp pic.twitter.com/frl5kCSRk1 — Brian Mohr (@Rivalsfbcamps) June 25, 2019

The Opening Finals

Kimber also made his appearance at The Opening at The Star from June 30 through July 3.

He was one of 120 high school players and one of 50 that were committed.

“Grateful to get an invite,” he said. “Just want to compete with the best and show off my talents and athletic ability. I wanted to do this event since my freshman year when I saw it on TV. I kept working hard to get here.”

Kimber bested his 40-yard dash with a 4.44. He also set a personal record with a 42-inch vertical and 42 feet in the power ball, and finished third in total points.



“Got hurt my sophomore year so kept working. Everyone kind of looked down on me,” Kimber said. “I had to prove why I was one of the top prospects in the nation.”

His roommate was Cibolo Steele CB and Texas A&M commit Jaylon Jones while one of his 7-on-7 coaches was Ray Mickens, a two-time All-American at A&M who went on to play 10 seasons in the NFL.

“I knew Jaylon from different camps, but it was cool rooming with him,” Kimber said. “We bonded, he’s one of my brothers now.”



Keeping in touch with UGA

Kimber has been solid with UGA since April, but he’s still getting calls from others coaches.

“I’ve pretty much shutdown recruiting,” he said. “Coaches still talk to me, but I’m 100 percent with Georgia. I have no other visits on my schedule other than UGA in July. My coaches and I will talk or text each other everyday.

“I’m looking forward to getting on campus and playing.”

Kimber, who plans to enroll early, is even getting recognized more.

“I’m not used to it,” he said. “It was pretty cool because some kids recognized me during my official visit to Georgia.”