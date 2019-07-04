Blessing in disguise helped this local 4-star OU commit become a top 2020 prospect

Watch as Frisco Reedy 4-star OU bound lineman talks about recruiting Nate Anderson, a 4-star OU commit, picked up over 20 offers in a five-month span. He's ranked as the No. 8 OT in the nation. He made his first trip to The Opening. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Nate Anderson, a 4-star OU commit, picked up over 20 offers in a five-month span. He's ranked as the No. 8 OT in the nation. He made his first trip to The Opening.

Nate Anderson was ready to finish his high school career at Frisco Reedy as a starting tight end and perhaps continue his playing days as a pass catcher in college.

But Reedy entered the 2018 season with an injury at offensive tackle. The first person they look at was Anderson.

“I didn’t want to do it,” the upcoming senior said. “I thought offensive linemen were big, fat guys that couldn’t move.”

The coaches moved Anderson to tackle for the first game of the season and it turned into a blessing in disguise. It was his calling as colleges began to notice.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“I embraced it and used my athleticism to stand out,” Anderson said. “My film was good and coaches were taking notice and that’s how I got to where I’m at today.”

In nine short months, Anderson received 21 offers before committing to Oklahoma in May.

He also raised his 247Sports ranking, becoming the No. 8 OT in the nation and No. 11 overall prospect in Texas.

“Tulsa, North Texas, SMU started to offer me a month after the season,” Anderson said. “I went to these little camps and got some exposure, but nothing too big. Once UNT offered, it started stacking up.

SHARE COPY LINK Frisco Reedy OT Nate Anderson is the 8th ranked tackle in the nation, according to 247Sports.

“OU is a very respectable school and two days after they offered me, I committed because I knew I had to be there.”

Anderson, who also picked up offers from TCU, Oklahoma State, USC, Florida State, Missouri, Arkansas and Baylor, was one of 120 of the best high school football athletes across the country at The Star for the 2019 The Opening Finals.

The Opening began June 30 and ran through July 3.

“It’s a great opportunity to be out here and I’m really grateful,” Anderson said. “It’s really a teaching moment and I get to learn from NFL and collegiate coaches. I haven’t gone up against anyone here, it’s all new to me, but it’s just good to get as much experience as I can, going up against different people and the best in the country. They don’t get any better than this.”

Reedy enjoyed its best season in its young history, going 13-1 and making a trip to the state quarterfinals.

“I’ll continue to work on my technique and put on weight and muscle so I can excel at the next level,” Anderson said. “I’m excited for the upcoming high school season, and for Oklahoma. I’m 1,000 percent committed and I’m ready to win a national championship.”