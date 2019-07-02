Takeaways from The Opening Day 3: Lineman challenge, 7-on-7 tourney for OU, UGA commits

Watch one-handed catch at The Opening Finals The Opening began its 7 on 7 tournament Tuesday night, July 2, 2019 from The Star in Frisco. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Opening began its 7 on 7 tournament Tuesday night, July 2, 2019 from The Star in Frisco.

Frisco Reedy offensive tackle Nate Anderson and Mansfield Timberview cornerback Jalen Kimber have quickly become two of the best in the country at their respected positions.

Anderson is ranked No. 5 while Kimber is No. 6 in the Star-Telegram’s DFW Top 50 prospects of 2020.

They got to showcase their skills during their first trip to The Opening Finals at The Star.

On Monday, The Opening held its combine with position drills and one-on-one battles; running backs vs. linebackers, defensive line vs. offensive line and receivers vs. defensive backs.

Kimber finished in third place with a overall rating of 140.01. He ran a 4.44 40-yard dash and had a 42-inch vertical.

On Tuesday, the pads came on for Anderson during the lineman challenge.

“It’s a great opportunity to be out here and I’m really grateful,” the 4-star Oklahoma commit said. “Had some wins and some losses today, but it’s really a teaching moment and I get to learn from NFL and collegiate coaches.”

The 6-foot-5 Anderson received 21 offers before committing to OU in May. He also considered TCU, Oklahoma State, USC, Florida State, Missouri, Arkansas, Baylor and more.

Anderson is ranked as the No. 8 tackle in the nation and No. 11 overall prospect in the state, per 247Sports.

“I haven’t gone up against anyone here, it’s all new to me,” he said. “It’s just good to get as much experience as I can, going up against different people and the best in the country. They don’t get any better than this.”





Jalen Kimber

Kimber, a 4-star Georgia commit, is ranked as the No. 12 overall prospect in the state. His other offers included TCU, Texas, A&M, Alabama, Oklahoma and Notre Dame.

“Got hurt my sophomore year so kept working. Everyone kind of looked down on me,” Kimber said. “I had to prove why I was one of the top corners in the nation.”

Mansfield Timberview corner Jalen Kimber is ranked as the No. 6 corner back in the nation per 247Sports. He committed to Georgia in April.

It’s also Kimber’s first trip to The Opening. He got a chance to do 7-on-7 drills on Tuesday for Team Savage.

“Grateful to get an invite,” he said. “Just want to compete with the best and show off my talents and athletic ability. I wanted to do this event since my freshman year when I saw it on TV. I kept working hard to get here.”

During the morning session’s Jamboree, the four 7-on-7 teams played multiple games. The official tournament began at 6:30 p.m. and will finish on Wednesday.

Longview 4-star QB Haynes King and Tomball 5-star WR and Texas A&M commit Demond Demas also wowed the crowd in 7-on-7. Demas, Kimber and Team Savage came back to win Tuesday night.

Haynes King led Longview to its first state title in 81 years last season. He has 28 offers which include Auburn, A&M and Tennessee. He's ranked as the No. 3 dual-threat QB in the nation.

Wednesday July 3rd

The Opening Final 5 Lineman Workout No. 2: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

7-on-7 Tournament: 9:50 a.m.-2 p.m.