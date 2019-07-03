A Recruit’s Reality: Vandy QB commit Ken Seals takes on different role during summer

4-star Vandy commit Ken Seals throwing passes to brother Daniel Weatherford gunslinger Ken Seals getting some throws in with his younger brother Daniel, a wide receiver for the Kangaroos. Video courtesy Robert Seals. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Weatherford gunslinger Ken Seals getting some throws in with his younger brother Daniel, a wide receiver for the Kangaroos. Video courtesy Robert Seals.

Have you ever wondered what it’s like to be a football recruit?

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram will follow along with seven of the top high school football recruits in Dallas-Fort Worth in what we’re calling “A Recruit’s Reality.”





In our first installment, we caught up with 4-star Weatherford 2020 quarterback and Vanderbilt commit Ken Seals, who comes in as the top-ranked QB in the Fort Worth area.

Seals hit the scene early as a seventh and eighth grader during a national QB camp in Ohio.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

He started as a freshman at Azle before going to Weatherford a year later. Last season, the Kangaroos clinched a playoff berth for the first time since 2007. Seals accounted for over 2,800 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Offered by Kansas, Boston College, Cincinnati among others, the 6-foot-4 gunslinger is ranked as the No. 68 overall prospect in the state and a top 25 pro-style QB in the nation, according to 247Sports.

Seals has been solid with Vandy ever since he committed in April.

Making the class stronger

While the recruiting has drastically slowed down for Seals, he’s been taking on a different role.

“I’ve been reaching out to other players and trying to get them to come to Vandy. It’s something I wanted to do,” Seals said.

Seals said he started to help the coaching staff and began texting 5 or 6 players.

Vanderbilt received verbal commits from nine players in June.

“Biggest reason I committed so early was because I wanted to help build up the class,” Seals said. “There was one lineman committed when I announced so I was the second guy and now we’re up to 12 in this class.”

Ken Seals training at the McGuire Sports Academy. Courtesy

Working with Mari

Seals, like the majority of football players, will meet up with teammates for workouts, but he goes the extra mile at a local training academy just 15 miles down the road from Weatherford High School.

The McGuire Sports Academy, in Brock, is run by Mari McGuire, a former catcher at Texas A&M.

“I’ve been training with Mari for over a year. It’s different and intense, but I’ve really seen the progress,” Seals said.

He trained over the past week and does speed and agility drills, and modified push-ups. He even pushes a 10-pound plate across the floor, which doesn’t sound that bad. However, Seals found out it does the job.

“Holy cow, I never really thought to do any of her workouts, but it got me right,” Seals said. “I also improved my shuttle time from a 4.6 to a 4.2. Mari is awesome. I love working out with her and she’s amazing to talk to as a trainer and as a friend.”

Seals also trained younger kids, who are inspiring quarterbacks. They’re anywhere from fourth grade to seventh grade.

“I try to be a mentor for young quarterbacks,” he said. “I teach them about the position, see what they’re doing and try to help them out, and be more accurate, and be better QBs. It’s fun building those relationships.”

SHARE COPY LINK Weatherford 2020 4-star QB Ken Seals has been doing intense training with former A&M catcher Mari McGuire at her sports academy in Brock, TX. Video courtesy Robert Seals.

QB Collective Camp in LA

Seals will continue to train with Mari and help recruit players to Vandy, but he’ll take a short break when he’s in Thousand Oaks, Calif. for the fourth annual QB Collective Camp.

The camp, which is for pro-style QBs, will be July 10 and run through July 12.

QB Collective is the only pro-style evaluation and development program designed by NFL coaches and football icons.

It’s run by some of the best NFL coaches including two-time Super Bowl champ Mike Shanahan, San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay and Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur.

“It’s not like your typical camp,” Seals said. “I’m really excited for it.”

If you have any questions for our recruits, please email bgosset@star-telegram.com or tweet @Gosset41.