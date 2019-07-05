Clemson, Georgia commits and a top 2021 safety highlight top Fort Worth area DBs

Watch as Jalen Kimber and Jahari Rogers do 1 on 1 drills at The Opening Finals Kimber is a 4-star Georgia commit from Timberview while Rogers is a 4-star ATH from Arlington. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kimber is a 4-star Georgia commit from Timberview while Rogers is a 4-star ATH from Arlington.

These are the top 10 Fort Worth area defensive backs for the upcoming high school football season.

This only includes Tarrant County and parts of Parker, Johnson and Hood counties.

1. RJ Mickens

6-1, 190, Southlake Carroll, Senior

The 4-star Clemson commit is ranked as the No. 2 safety in the country. Mickens has 192 tackles, 29 deflections and 7 interceptions in three years. He also has 940 yards receiving and 12 TDs in the past two seasons.

2. Jalen Kimber

6-0, 170, Mansfield Timberview, Senior

The 4-star Georgia commit is ranked as the No. 6 corner in the state. He also had offers from TCU, Texas, A&M, Alabama, Oklahoma, Notre Dame and more. Kimber made 3 INTs last season.

3. Jahari Rogers

6-0, 170, Arlington, Senior

The 4-star athlete is ranked as the No. 10 corner in the nation. He is projected to commit to Texas, according to 247Sports. Holds 32 offers which includes Texas, TCU, Oklahoma, Alabama, Notre Dame, Georgia Tech and Florida.

4. Bryson Bonds

6-1, 190, Crowley, Senior

The 3-star prospect holds 24 offers from Texas Tech, Minnesota, Kansas, Army, Air Force and more. Made 103 tackles, 5 interceptions, 15 pass deflections and scored 4 TDs last season. Named 5A all-state.

5. JD Coffey

6-1, 180, Kennedale, Junior

The 4-star 2021 prospect made 50 tackles, 7 INTs last season. All-state as a freshman. Coffey is ranked as the No. 6 safety in the nation for his class and No. 34 overall in the state. Holds 14 offers which includes Texas, Notre Dame, Missouri, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, Arkansas, Florida and Georgia Tech.

6. DJ Graham

6-0, 175, Keller Central, Senior

The 4-star OU commit is ranked as the No. 21 ATH in the country while starting at WR and DB.

7. Malachi Mitchell

6-0, 185, Mansfield Legacy, Senior

The 3-star prospect chose Kansas State over Air Force, Kansas, Arkansas State, Colorado State and Louisiana-Monroe.

8. Johnny Smith-Rider

5-9, 175, Haltom, Junior

Made 114 tackles, 3 sacks and 4 INTs last season.

9. John Diaz

5-10, 160, Boswell, Senior

Made 58 tackles, 8 INTs, 17 pass deflections last season.

10. Hosea Armstrong

5-9, 170, Birdville, Senior

Made 40 tackles, 7 INTs, 2 blocked FGs, 10 pass deflections last season.

* Check back to dfwvarsity.com for the Way-too-early Fort Worth area rankings.