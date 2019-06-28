Sooners, Mizzou commits and a super sophomore highlight top 10 Fort Worth area RBs

Highlights: Birdville football Birdville's Laderrious Mixon. He also caught a 14-yard TD. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Birdville's Laderrious Mixon. He also caught a 14-yard TD.

These are the top 10 Fort Worth area running backs for the upcoming high school football season.

This only includes Tarrant County and parts of Parker, Johnson and Hood counties.

1. Jase McClellan

5-10, 200, Aledo, Senior

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The 5-star Oklahoma commit is ranked as the No. 3 overall prospect in the state, per 247Sports. McClellan averaged 148 yards per game last season and rushed for 47 touchdowns.

SHARE COPY LINK Five-star running back Jase McClellan's 42-yard TD run early in the 4th quarter gave Aledo a 7-0 lead over Fort Bend Marshall in the Class 4A Division II state championship game at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 21, 2018.

2. Laderrious Mixon

5-9, 185, Birdville, Senior

Rushed for 2,052 yards and 26 TDs. Averaged 147 yards in 14 games. Mixon recorded seven 100-yard rushing games and scored at least 1 TD in 12 of 14 games.

3. Stacy Sneed

5-11, 175, Mansfield Timberview, Senior

The 3-star prospect accounted for 1,700 yards and 22 TDs. Holds 16 offers from Texas Tech, Missouri, Arkansas, Baylor and more.

4. Dominique Johnson

6-1, 225, Crowley, Senior

The 3-star Missouri commit rushed for 1,100 yards and 15 TDs. Also considered Abilene Christian, Houston Baptist and more.

5. D’Aunte Prevost

5-10, 175, Arlington Bowie, Senior

The 2-star prospect rushed 107 times for 892 yards and 10 TDs last season.

6. Montaye Dawson

5-7, 165, Mansfield Timberview, Junior

The 3-star prospect accounted for 1,400 yards and 12 TDs. Offered by Arizona, Baylor, Georgia Tech and more.

7. Emeka Megwa

6-0, 200, Nolan Catholic, Sophomore

Holds 22 offers from Alabama, Baylor, Arkansas, Florida, Texas, TCU, A&M, Oklahoma, Ohio State and more.

8. Kenneth Cormier

5-10, 195, Haltom, Senior

Rushed for 1,200 yards and 11 TDs. Cormier recorded six 100-yard games.

9. Billy Copeland

5-6, 145, Azle, Senior

Rushed for 1,215 yards and 9 TDs. Copeland recorded six 100-yard games.

10. BJ Rogers

5-8, 160, Arlington, Junior

Rushed for over 800 yards and 9 TDs last season.

* Check back to dfwvarsity.com for the Top 10 WRs in the Fort Worth area only.