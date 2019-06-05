Crowley running back, who rushed for more than 1,100 yards, commits to Missouri

Crowley RB Dominique Johnson

Crowley 3-star 2020 running back Dominique Johnson announced his commitment to Missouri on Sunday via Twitter.

He also had offers from Abilene Christian, Houston Baptist, Illinois State and Texas Southern.

An all-district back last season, Johnson rushed for over 1,100 yards and 15 touchdowns for the playoff-bound Eagles, who finished the season with a 7-4 record.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Johnson rushed for the century mark six times, including a season-high 231 yards and 3 TDs on 37 carries against Brewer. He also had games of 170, 145, 133, 126 and 110. Johnson scored at least 3 TDs in four games.

Johnson, who averaged 101 yards rushing a game and 5 per carry, added 5 catches for 81 yards.