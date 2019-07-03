Highlights from the final day of The Opening Finals including 7-on-7 championship game

Watch as the nation’s top WR catches TD at The Opening 5-star WR Julian Fleming (PA) is an Ohio State commit. He catches a touchdown for Team Savage and does the Gronk spike. He has over 140 catches, 3,000 yards and 40 TDs in the past two seasons. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK 5-star WR Julian Fleming (PA) is an Ohio State commit. He catches a touchdown for Team Savage and does the Gronk spike. He has over 140 catches, 3,000 yards and 40 TDs in the past two seasons.

For four days, over 120 of the best high school football players in the country came to The Star for The Opening Finals to showcase their skills in front of NFL and college coaches, scouts, parents, fans and the media.

During the final day on Wednesday, linemen showed off their talents during the second session of the Linemen Challenge and the skill players wrapped up the event with the 7 on 7 championship with Team Savage beating Team Drip 34-6.

Here are the highlights from the top-ranked players including the son of a former Dallas Cowboys legend:

Buckeye Nation

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Julian Fleming wowed the crowd all week and capped it off with a touchdown catch in the title game from QB CJ Stroud. Fleming also did a nice rendition of the Rob Gronkowski spike celebration.

Fleming (Pennsylvania) is 5-star WR and the top ranked wideout in the nation according to 247Sports. He’s committed to Ohio State and had 1,500 yards receiving and 22 TDs last season.

SHARE COPY LINK 5-star WR Julian Fleming (PA) is an Ohio State commit. He catches a touchdown for Team Savage and does the Gronk spike. He has over 140 catches, 3,000 yards and 40 TDs in the past two seasons.

One of his future teammates, Gee Scott Jr. (Washington) also had a nice week and capped it off with a TD catch from Stroud. Scott is a 4-star WR and ranked as the No. 13 wideout in the nation and second overall prospect in Washington.

Scott has 99 catches and 21 TDs in his 3-year career.

He first made a nice one-handed catch here:

Great one handed snag by 4 star WR @OhioStateFB commit @geescottjr from Washington 2nd best player in WA, 13th best WR in the country @TheOpening pic.twitter.com/VHSDuUqeGb — Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) July 3, 2019

Then he was wide open for the touchdown:

Cowboys Legend

4-star Dallas Jesuit all-purpose back EJ Smith, the son of former Dallas Cowboys running back and the NFL rushing leader Emmitt Smith, made his presence felt with a 40-yard TD catch for Team Savage.

Smith has offers from Bama, Ohio State, Stanford and more. He had 17 total TDs last season.

USC commit @_bryce_young finds @ejsmith_22 for the long score and Team Savage runs away with @TheOpening 7 on 7 championship. pic.twitter.com/ljJZu2c7D1 — FloFootball (@FloFootball) July 3, 2019

Big guys can catch too

Also winning the championship for Team Savage was the best tight end in the nation in Michael Mayer out of Covington Catholic in Kentucky. The 4-star 6-foot-5 prospect is committed to Notre Dame.

Mayer is also the 77th best prospect in the country according to 247Sports. He also had offers from Alabama and Georgia.

He had some nice grabs early on in the championship game including two first down catches on the opening series. Then Stroud nearly threw an interception. Team Drip got a hand on it, but Mayer was able to pull it in for a long gain.

It looked like a TD, but the officials ruled he was touched by a defender.

Nice concentration by 4 star @NDFootball commit @MMayer1001 from Kentucky...top ranked 2020 TE in the county @TheOpening pic.twitter.com/mVLuiWziKO — Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) July 3, 2019

Playing for Team Drip was the top-ranked athlete in the country, Darnell Washington (Las Vegas). He is the 11th best prospect in the nation and is a 5-star ATH. He has 36 offers, which include Bama, LSU, Miami and Auburn.

During Team Drip’s semifinal win Wednesday morning, Washington made a ridiculous TD grab from 4-star QB Washington commit Ethan Garbers. Drip rallied for the win 26-24.

Washington is 6-foot-8 and 250 pounds:

Darnell Washington is RIDICULOUS



7on7 action heating up on the final day of @TheOpening



: @TheOldCoach pic.twitter.com/IcdYCG7egg — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisTV) July 3, 2019

More nice catches

Team Savage took a 14-0 lead when Stroud threw a TD pass to 3-star WR Parker Washington (Fort Bend Travis, Texas).

Washington (5-10, 197) is committed to Penn State. He had 75 catches, 1,500 yards and 18 TDs last season.

Team Savage TD 14-0 vs Team Drip. FB Travis 3 star Penn State commit Parker Washington @cpw_3 with the score @TheOpening #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/ctiJliJtO6 — Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) July 3, 2019

The best personality all week came from Tomball 5-star WR and Texas A&M commit Demond Demas. He showcased his athletic abilities with TD catches and his signature back-flips.

Demas, who is ranked as the No. 2 WR in the country and No. 2 and No. 15 overall prospect in Texas and the nation, received 57 offers and recorded 1,574 yards and 23 TDs last season.

He caught a touchdown early Wednesday and celebrated with a front flip:

Get ready, Kyle Field. This is the TD celebration you’ll be getting from Texas A&M commit @DemondDemas1. @SportsDayHS #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/1LnDabPI2c — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) July 3, 2019

60-yard TD

Longview 4-star QB Haynes King had a great week and is quickly rising as one of the top QBs in the nation. King, who led the Lobos to their first UIL state title in 81 years, is the No. 3 dual-threat QB in the country.

He has 28 offers which includes Tennessee, A&M, Auburn and Duke. He’s projected to commit with the Aggies according to 247Sports. King is the No. 13 overall prospect in the state.

Here he hits 4-star Rockwall WR and Ohio State commit Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a 60-yard TD during Team Pressure’s semifinal game vs. Team Drip. Smith-Njigba had 97 catches, 1,828 yards and 20 TDs last season.

Top247 QB Haynes King with a 60yd strike to #Buckeyes commit Jaxon Smith-Njigba for six: https://t.co/3C7o5zOLuN pic.twitter.com/1LoHmwFzR6 — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) July 3, 2019

Final highlights

4-star OU commit Seth McGowan, who is ranked as the No. 13 RB in the nation, showed off his receiving abilities in the early game on Wednesday. The Mesquite Poteet star made a leaping TD catch in the back of the end zone for Team Drip.

McGowan had 1,600 yards rushing and 25 TDs last season.

.@PoteetRecruits RB Seth McGowan (@Sjmcg_28), an Oklahoma commit, with the leaping TD grab here in the back of the end zone. @SportsDayHS #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/JyKXUl8TaB — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) July 3, 2019

The offensive and defensive linemen began the day with the second and final session of the Linemen Challenge, which included a couple Dallas-Fort Worth stars in Prosper’s Jake Majors (Texas commit) and Reedy’s Nate Anderson (OU).

Anderson is the 8th best offensive tackle in the country.

SHARE COPY LINK Frisco Reedy OT Nate Anderson is the 8th ranked tackle in the nation, according to 247Sports.

But it was 4-star 2021 OT Donovan Jackson (Bellaire Episcopal, Texas) that took home offensive line MVP honors.

Jackson is No. 7 among 2021 tackles in the country and sixth overall in the state.

He has 33 offers and is projected to commit to Texas A&M, per 247Sports.

It’s not a stretch to say Bellaire Episcopal OL Donovan Jackson has been one of the best guys at this event...and he’s about to play his junior season.



In a loaded 2021 OL class, @D_jack78 is making his case for the top spot this week in Frisco. pic.twitter.com/jVqlLSU7GI — Ryan Brauninger (@R_Brauninger) July 3, 2019