High School Football
Watch as the nation’s top-ranked wide receiver catches a touchdown pass at The Opening
The 2019 Opening Finals features the top high school football players across the country so naturally you’ll see the No. 1 athletes in their respected positions like Julian Fleming out of Southern Columbia HS (Pennsylvania).
Fleming is a 5-star WR and committed to Ohio State. He’s the top-ranked WR in the nation and No. 5 overall prospect.
Here he catches a touchdown pass from 3-star QB CJ Stroud (California), and then does his best Gronk spike to celebrate. Team Savage was dominating the 7 on 7 championship against Team Drip at The Star on Wednesday.
Fleming received 31 offers. He caught 22 TDs last season and has over 140 catches, 3,000 yards and 40 TDs in the past two seasons.
