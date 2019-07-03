Watch as the nation’s top-ranked wide receiver catches a touchdown pass at The Opening

Watch as the nation’s top WR catches TD at The Opening 5-star WR Julian Fleming (PA) is an Ohio State commit. He catches a touchdown for Team Savage and does the Gronk spike. He has over 140 catches, 3,000 yards and 40 TDs in the past two seasons. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK 5-star WR Julian Fleming (PA) is an Ohio State commit. He catches a touchdown for Team Savage and does the Gronk spike. He has over 140 catches, 3,000 yards and 40 TDs in the past two seasons.

The 2019 Opening Finals features the top high school football players across the country so naturally you’ll see the No. 1 athletes in their respected positions like Julian Fleming out of Southern Columbia HS (Pennsylvania).

Fleming is a 5-star WR and committed to Ohio State. He’s the top-ranked WR in the nation and No. 5 overall prospect.

Here he catches a touchdown pass from 3-star QB CJ Stroud (California), and then does his best Gronk spike to celebrate. Team Savage was dominating the 7 on 7 championship against Team Drip at The Star on Wednesday.

Fleming received 31 offers. He caught 22 TDs last season and has over 140 catches, 3,000 yards and 40 TDs in the past two seasons.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW