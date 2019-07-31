Fort Worth OT lands at No. 1; more than 20 from DFW named to 2021 ESPN top 300

Brockermeyer twins Tommy, left, and James play for Fort Worth All Saints. They are both ranked in the ESPN top 300 among the 2021 class. bgosset@star-telegram.com

Fort Worth All Saints offensive tackle Tommy Brockermeyer, who was named a MaxPreps Preseason Junior All-American on Tuesday, was ranked the No. 1 prospect among the 2021 ESPN Junior 300 on Wednesday.

Brockermeyer is the top-ranked 2021 OT in the nation and No. 1 overall prospect in the state, per 247Sports. He’s also the No. 4 prospect nationally among his class.

The 5-star recruit (6-6, 285) holds 21 offers from the likes of Texas, Auburn, Alabama and Michigan. According to 247Sports, he’s projected to commit to the Longhorns, where his father, Blake, was an All-American.

So blessed to be picked as the NUMBER 1 player in the class of 2021 in the ESPN 300!! @HamiltonESPN — Tommy Brockermeyer (@TBrockermeyer) July 31, 2019

Garland Lakeview Centennial running back Camar Wheaton is ranked No. 8. The 5-star recruit is the top-ranked 2021 RB in the nation. He rushed for over 1,000 yards last season.

A total of 48 players from Texas, 23 from Dallas-Fort Worth made the top 300.

Tommy’s twin brother, All Saints center James, is ranked No. 229. The 3-star lineman is ranked as the No. 3 center in the nation, according to 247Sports. He holds 12 offers and is projected to commit to Texas.

Aledo WR JoJo Earle is ranked No. 45. He holds 14 offers and is projected to commit with Texas, per 247Sports. Earle recorded 1,100 yards receiving and 16 TDs last season as the Bearcats won the 5A Division II state title.

TC-Cedar Hill QB Shedeur Sanders, the son of pro football hall-of-famer and former Dallas Cowboy Deion Sanders, is ranked No. 49. He holds 17 offers and is the No. 11 pro-style QB in the nation among his class, per 247Sports. He’s projected to commit to either Florida State or Georgia.

Denton Ryan ATH Billy Bowman Jr., who committed to Texas on Wednesday, is No. 117. Frisco Reedy QB Jalen Kitna, the son of Cowboys QB coach Jon Kitna, is No. 172. He committed to Boston College on Monday.

Kennedale 4-star safety JD Coffey is No. 177. He’s ranked as the No. 5 safety in the country among his class and is projected to commit to Texas, per 247Sports. He holds 14 offers.

Top 10

1. OT Tommy Brockermeyer, FW All Saints, 5 stars, Undecided

2. DE Jack Sawyer, Pickerington (Ohio), 5 stars, Ohio State

3. DE Korey Foreman, Centennial (California), 5 stars, Undecided

4. LB Demeioun Robinson, Quince Orchard (Maryland), 5 stars, Undecided

5. DE Bryce Langston, Vanguard (Florida), 4 stars, Undecided

6. CB Tony Grimes, Princess Anne (Virginia), 4 stars, Undecided

7. S James Williams, Western (Florida), 4 stars, Undecided

8. RB Camar Wheaton, Garland Lakeview Centennial, 4 stars, Undecided

9. DT Tunmise Adeleye, Katy Tompkins, 4 stars, Undecided

10. DT Payton Page, Dudley (North Carolina), 4 stars, Undecided

DFW players

28. OT Savion Byrd, Duncanville, 4 stars, Undecided

45. WR JoJo Earle, Aledo, 4 stars, Undecided

49. QB Shedeur Sanders, TC-Cedar Hill, 4 stars, Undecided

59. WR Jerand Bradley, Plano John Paul, 4 stars, Undecided

78. WR Bryson Green, Allen, 4 stars, Undecided

97. CB Ishmael Ibraheem, Dallas Kimball, 4 stars, Undecided

101. LB Kendrick Blackshire, Duncanville, 4 stars, Undecided

115. DE Ja’Tavion Sanders, Denton Ryan, 4 stars, Undecided

117. ATH Billy Bowman Jr., Denton Ryan, 4 stars, Texas

127. QB Preston Stone, Dallas Parish Episcopal, 4 stars, Undecided

138. TE Dametrious Crownover, Grandview, 4 stars, Undecided

152. WR KJ Liggins, Denton Guyer, 4 stars, Undecided

162. WR Quaydarius Davis, Dallas Skyline, 4 stars, Texas

171. WR Ketron Jackson, Lancaster, 4 stars, Undecided

172. QB Jalen Kitna, Frisco Reedy, 4 stars, Boston College

177. S JD Coffey, Kennedale, 4 stars, Undecided

193. QB Garrett Nussmeier, Marcus, 4 stars, Undecided

195. QB Eli Stowers, Denton Guyer, 4 stars, Texas A&M

229. OC James Brockermeyer, FW All Saints, 4 stars, Undecided

243. WR Blaine Green, Allen, 4 stars, Undecided

288. OG Erick Cade, Braswell, 4 stars, Undecided