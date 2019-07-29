The son of Dallas Cowboys QB coach Jon Kitna has committed to this ACC program

Dallas Cowboys: Jon Kitna on his relationship with Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys: Jon Kitna on his relationship with Dak Prescott Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dallas Cowboys: Jon Kitna on his relationship with Dak Prescott

Frisco Reedy 2021 quarterback Jalen Kitna, son of Dallas Cowboys quarterback coach Jon Kitna, announced his commitment to Boston College via Twitter on Monday.

Kitna also had offers from Tennessee and Colorado, and drew interest from Iowa State and Arizona State.

Committed!! Crazy how much different, but also how much better God’s plan is for you when you’re faithful to him! I love this staff and the program they are building. This is the place to be! #DecideToFly @BCCoachJake @CoachTrautFB @JwDiBiaso pic.twitter.com/LIz44gwKFf — Jalen Kitna (@KitnaJalen) July 29, 2019

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

He threw for 1,500 yards and 16 touchdowns at Brophy College Prep in Arizona, where Jon accepted the head coaching position in February 2018.

Jon, who also coached at Waxahachie, was a former NFL quarterback. He played for four teams including the Cowboys for four years before retiring after the 2013 season.

He coached at Lincoln High School in Washington before going to Waxahachie, where he went 12-8.

Jalen is the projected starter at Reedy, which went 13-1 last season and reached the state quarterfinals for the first time in program history.

The Lions are projected to win the district title in 7-5A Division II, per Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine.