Three-star 2021 athlete from Everman is the latest to commit to Texas Longhorns

Everman ATH Juan Davis 247Sports

Everman 2021 athlete Juan Davis announced his commitment to Texas via Twitter on Friday.

Davis, who also holds offers from Baylor and Southern Miss, becomes the fifth player from his class to choose the Longhorns, all from Texas.

I’ve made my mind The University of Texas at Austin is the College I will be taking my talent to!!!.... #HookEm pic.twitter.com/t6niueXXnz — Juan Davis (@XxJuanDavis13xX) July 27, 2019

The 3-star 6-foot-4 play maker lined up at quarterback and tight end last season for Everman, which finished with a 5-6 record and a bi-district appearance.

He accounted for 546 yards receiving and 7 touchdowns.

The four other 2021 commits are WR Quaydarius Davis (Dallas Skyline), QB Jalen Milroe (Katy Tompkins), OT Hayden Conner (Katy Taylor) and TE Lake McRee (Austin Lake Travis).

Southlake Carroll OT Andrej Karic committed to the Longhorns on July 24. A total of 11 players from the 2020 class have committed to UT, five from Dallas-Fort Worth joining Ja’Quinden Jackson (Duncanville), Prince Dorbah (Highland Park), Jake Majors (Prosper) and Jaden Hullaby (Bishop Dunne).