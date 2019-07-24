Top-ranked 2020 Fort Worth area offensive lineman commits to this Big 12 power

Southlake Carroll 2020 offensive tackle Andrej Karic. 247Sports

Southlake Carroll 2020 offensive tackle Andrej Karic announced his commitment to the University of Texas via Twitter on Wednesday.

Karic, a 3-star 6-foot-5 OT, is the 11th player from the class of 2020 to commit with the Longhorns and fifth from Dallas-Fort Worth joining Ja’Quinden Jackson (Duncanville), Prince Dorbah (Highland Park), Jake Majors (Prosper) and Jaden Hullaby (Bishop Dunne).

Karic holds 21 offers which also included Arizona, Auburn, Baylor, Colorado, Florida State, Houston, Illinois, Kansas State, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Oregon, SMU, TCU, Texas Tech, USC, Virginia Tech and Washington State.

According to 247Sports, Karic is ranked as the No. 43 OT in the nation and No. 75 overall prospect in the state. He is the top-ranked 2020 lineman in the Fort Worth area and is No. 32 in the Star-Telegram DFW top 50 class of 2020 recruits.