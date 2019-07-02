High School Football
Baylor, TCU, Texas Tech commits highlight top Fort Worth area offensive linemen
Halfback TD pass sparks Southlake Carroll to thrilling win over Denton Guyer
These are the top 10 Fort Worth area offensive linemen for the upcoming high school football season.
This only includes Tarrant County and parts of Parker, Johnson and Hood counties.
1. Andrej Karic
6-5, 240, Southlake Carroll, Senior
The 3-star prospect has 21 offers from Florida State, Arizona, Auburn, Baylor, Colorado and more.
2. Gavin Byers
6-5, 295, Colleyville Heritage, Senior
The 3-star Baylor commit holds 7 offers and also considered Arkansas, Texas Tech, SMU and more.
3. Addison Penn
6-4, 275, Southlake Carroll, Senior
The 3-star Boston College commit is ranked as the No. 21 center in the nation. Holds 20 offers and also considered SMU, Arizona, Virginia Tech, North Texas, Kansas and more.
6-4, 255, Justin Northwest, Senior
The 3-star TCU commit also considered Baylor, SMU, Central Arkansas and Louisiana-Monroe. Nichols is ranked as the No. 67 OT in the nation.
5. Caleb Rogers
6-4, 270, Mansfield Lake Ridge, Senior
The 3-star Texas Tech commit chose the Red Raiders over Arkansas State, Louisiana Monroe, New Mexico and William and Mary.
6-4, 265, Arlington Seguin, Senior
Holds 9 offers from Washington State, Vanderbilt, Houston, SMU, Air Force and more.
6-6, 300, Nolan Catholic, Senior
The 2-star prospect has offers from Howard and Illinois State. Played in the 2019 International Bowl.
8. Josh Gilliam
6-1, 290, Mansfield Timberview, Senior
Plays offense guard and defensive tackle for the Wolves. Can bench press 400 pounds and squats 700.
9. Brent Self
6-1, 270, Byron Nelson, Senior
The 2-star prospect is committed to Navy.
10. Cayde Taylor
6-3, 285, Weatherford, Senior
Offered by Southeastern Oklahoma State. Made trips to Texas Tech, Colorado, Northern Colorado and Houston camps this summer.
* Check back to dfwvarsity.com for the Top 10 DLs in the Fort Worth area only.
Comments