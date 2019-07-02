Baylor, TCU, Texas Tech commits highlight top Fort Worth area offensive linemen

Halfback TD pass sparks Southlake Carroll to thrilling win over Denton Guyer Southlake Carroll relied on some late trickery for a tie-breaking touchdown against Denton Guyer on Friday, Oct. 5. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Southlake Carroll relied on some late trickery for a tie-breaking touchdown against Denton Guyer on Friday, Oct. 5.

These are the top 10 Fort Worth area offensive linemen for the upcoming high school football season.

This only includes Tarrant County and parts of Parker, Johnson and Hood counties.

1. Andrej Karic

6-5, 240, Southlake Carroll, Senior

The 3-star prospect has 21 offers from Florida State, Arizona, Auburn, Baylor, Colorado and more.

2. Gavin Byers

6-5, 295, Colleyville Heritage, Senior

The 3-star Baylor commit holds 7 offers and also considered Arkansas, Texas Tech, SMU and more.

3. Addison Penn

6-4, 275, Southlake Carroll, Senior

The 3-star Boston College commit is ranked as the No. 21 center in the nation. Holds 20 offers and also considered SMU, Arizona, Virginia Tech, North Texas, Kansas and more.

4. Michael Nichols

6-4, 255, Justin Northwest, Senior

The 3-star TCU commit also considered Baylor, SMU, Central Arkansas and Louisiana-Monroe. Nichols is ranked as the No. 67 OT in the nation.

5. Caleb Rogers

6-4, 270, Mansfield Lake Ridge, Senior

The 3-star Texas Tech commit chose the Red Raiders over Arkansas State, Louisiana Monroe, New Mexico and William and Mary.

6. Ugonna Nnanna

6-4, 265, Arlington Seguin, Senior

Holds 9 offers from Washington State, Vanderbilt, Houston, SMU, Air Force and more.

7. Logan McDonald





6-6, 300, Nolan Catholic, Senior

The 2-star prospect has offers from Howard and Illinois State. Played in the 2019 International Bowl.

8. Josh Gilliam





6-1, 290, Mansfield Timberview, Senior

Plays offense guard and defensive tackle for the Wolves. Can bench press 400 pounds and squats 700.

9. Brent Self

6-1, 270, Byron Nelson, Senior

The 2-star prospect is committed to Navy.

10. Cayde Taylor





6-3, 285, Weatherford, Senior

Offered by Southeastern Oklahoma State. Made trips to Texas Tech, Colorado, Northern Colorado and Houston camps this summer.

* Check back to dfwvarsity.com for the Top 10 DLs in the Fort Worth area only.