Headed to Austin! Dallas-Fort Worth 4-star 2020 linebacker commits to the Longhorns

Highland Park 4-star 2020 linebacker/defensive end Prince Dorbah announced his commitment to the University of Texas via Twitter on Tuesday.
Dorbah also considered LSU, Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, Boston College, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Florida and SMU.
A two-time UIL state champion, Dorbah helped the Scots to a third straight title when he recorded four of the team’s state title game record nine sacks against Shadow Creek in December. He added six tackles and was voted state title game Defensive MVP.
He’s ranked as the No. 7 outside linebacker in the nation and No. 17 overall prospect in the state, per 247Sports.
Dorbah is also ranked No. 8 overall among 2020 players in Dallas-Fort Worth.
Dorbah becomes the eighth 2020 commit for the Longhorns including fourth from DFW: Ja’Quinden Jackson (Duncanville), Jake Majors (Prosper) and Jaden Hullaby (Bishop Dunne).
