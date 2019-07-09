Headed to Austin! Dallas-Fort Worth 4-star 2020 linebacker commits to the Longhorns

Watch: Highland Park completes epic 21-point fourth quarter comeback Highland Park QB Chandler Morris ran in a 1-yard touchdown with 9 seconds left to give the Scots a 42-35 victory over John Tyler in the 5A Division I quarterfinals at The Star in Frisco. The Scots were down 21 points in the fourth quarter. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Highland Park QB Chandler Morris ran in a 1-yard touchdown with 9 seconds left to give the Scots a 42-35 victory over John Tyler in the 5A Division I quarterfinals at The Star in Frisco. The Scots were down 21 points in the fourth quarter.

Highland Park 4-star 2020 linebacker/defensive end Prince Dorbah announced his commitment to the University of Texas via Twitter on Tuesday.

Dorbah also considered LSU, Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, Boston College, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Florida and SMU.

A two-time UIL state champion, Dorbah helped the Scots to a third straight title when he recorded four of the team’s state title game record nine sacks against Shadow Creek in December. He added six tackles and was voted state title game Defensive MVP.

He’s ranked as the No. 7 outside linebacker in the nation and No. 17 overall prospect in the state, per 247Sports.

Dorbah is also ranked No. 8 overall among 2020 players in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Dorbah becomes the eighth 2020 commit for the Longhorns including fourth from DFW: Ja’Quinden Jackson (Duncanville), Jake Majors (Prosper) and Jaden Hullaby (Bishop Dunne).