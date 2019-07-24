High School Football
Week-long Texas Football Days on FSSW will air these two live high school games
Great Scot! The Highland Park Scots do it again
For the third straight season, Fox Sports Southwest and the UIL are bringing Texas Football Days to kick off the 2019 season. The show will begin on Aug. 25 on FSSW.
The week-long celebration will get fans ready for the season and conclude with live broadcasts of two Texas high school football games; Wall at Mason at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29 and the “Battle of the Axe” rivalry game between Denison and Sherman from Bearcat Stadium at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30.
“We created Texas Football Days to celebrate football and its positive impact on communities throughout our state,” said FOX Sports Southwest Sr. Vice President/General Manager Steve Simpson in a press release.
“Texas Football Days has been a wonderful celebration and start to the football season for the past two years,” added Dr. Charles Breithaupt, UIL Executive Director. “FSSW does an excellent job highlighting Texas high school football and all the diverse communities and unique stories across the state. We are thrilled to partner with FSSW for this one-of-a-kind event.”
Texas Football Days will begin on Aug. 25 at 10:00 a.m. with the replay of the 2017 Class 5A Division I title game between Highland Park and Manvel with the High School Spotlight season preview show debut at 10:30 p.m.
FSSW live coverage will kick off Aug. 29 with Texas Football Days one-hour pregame show hosted by Erin Hartigan with coaching legend Ken Purcell and Texas Football Managing Editor Greg Tepper.
Coverage begins from the Mason Puncher Dome at 6 p.m.
FSSW will deliver live look-ins at 11 games across the state
Katy at North Shore
Plano West at Reedy
Brownsville Hanna at McAllen Memorial
Ira at Crowell
Anton at Jayton
Kerrville Tivy at Dripping Springs
Argyle at Stephenville
Cedar Park at Austin Vandegrift
Mission at Mission Veterans Memorial
Tascosa at Abilene
Longview at Lufkin
College Football
The Texas Football Days celebration will continue Aug. 31 with the start of college football season. Games on FSSW and FSSW Plus will show features recapping the Friday night high school celebration.
FSSW’s signature High School Scoreboard Live show will serve as the postgame show and wrap up the night from Sherman. The two-hour show returns for its 24th season with Ric Renner, Craig Way and Greg Tepper delivering complete recaps of Friday night football in Texas with statewide scores, highlights and game reports.
Comments