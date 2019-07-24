Week-long Texas Football Days on FSSW will air these two live high school games

Great Scot! The Highland Park Scots do it again The Scots, led by QB John Stephen Jones' 564 passing yards -- a title game record -- rallied to beat Manvel 53-49 and claim a second consecutive Class 5A Division I title. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Scots, led by QB John Stephen Jones' 564 passing yards -- a title game record -- rallied to beat Manvel 53-49 and claim a second consecutive Class 5A Division I title.

For the third straight season, Fox Sports Southwest and the UIL are bringing Texas Football Days to kick off the 2019 season. The show will begin on Aug. 25 on FSSW.

The week-long celebration will get fans ready for the season and conclude with live broadcasts of two Texas high school football games; Wall at Mason at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29 and the “Battle of the Axe” rivalry game between Denison and Sherman from Bearcat Stadium at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30.

“We created Texas Football Days to celebrate football and its positive impact on communities throughout our state,” said FOX Sports Southwest Sr. Vice President/General Manager Steve Simpson in a press release.

“Texas Football Days has been a wonderful celebration and start to the football season for the past two years,” added Dr. Charles Breithaupt, UIL Executive Director. “FSSW does an excellent job highlighting Texas high school football and all the diverse communities and unique stories across the state. We are thrilled to partner with FSSW for this one-of-a-kind event.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Texas Football Days will begin on Aug. 25 at 10:00 a.m. with the replay of the 2017 Class 5A Division I title game between Highland Park and Manvel with the High School Spotlight season preview show debut at 10:30 p.m.

FSSW live coverage will kick off Aug. 29 with Texas Football Days one-hour pregame show hosted by Erin Hartigan with coaching legend Ken Purcell and Texas Football Managing Editor Greg Tepper.

Coverage begins from the Mason Puncher Dome at 6 p.m.

SHARE COPY LINK North Shore did the unthinkable with a walk-off, 45-yard Hail Mary from Dematrius Davis to Carter in the corner of the end zone as time expired to stun Duncanville, 41-36, in front of 42,363 in the Class 6A Division I final at AT&T Stadium.

FSSW will deliver live look-ins at 11 games across the state

Katy at North Shore

Plano West at Reedy

Brownsville Hanna at McAllen Memorial

Ira at Crowell

Anton at Jayton

Kerrville Tivy at Dripping Springs

Argyle at Stephenville

Cedar Park at Austin Vandegrift

Mission at Mission Veterans Memorial

Tascosa at Abilene

Longview at Lufkin

SHARE COPY LINK Longview Lobos running back Jessie Anderson runs in a 2-yard touchdown to give his team a 35-34 lead over Beaumont West Brook in the Class 6A Division II state championship at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 22, 2018. It was Longview's first title in 81 years.

College Football

The Texas Football Days celebration will continue Aug. 31 with the start of college football season. Games on FSSW and FSSW Plus will show features recapping the Friday night high school celebration.

FSSW’s signature High School Scoreboard Live show will serve as the postgame show and wrap up the night from Sherman. The two-hour show returns for its 24th season with Ric Renner, Craig Way and Greg Tepper delivering complete recaps of Friday night football in Texas with statewide scores, highlights and game reports.

Football Classics