UIL announces game times for Texas high school football state championships

The UIL announced its schedule for the 2019 high school football state title games at AT&T Stadium.

Championship week will start on Wednesday, Dec. 18 with six-man games and run through Saturday, Dec. 21.

UIL football state title games will be at AT&T Stadium for the fourth straight year.

The attendance last season was 228,105 for all 12 games combined, which was 15,000 more than the title games in 2017.

Schedule

Wednesday, Dec. 18

Six-man Division I, 11 a.m.

Six-man Division II, 2 p.m.

Class 2A Division I, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 19

Class 2A Division II, 11 a.m.

Class 3A Division I, 3 p.m.

Class 3A Division II, 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 20

Class 4A Division I, 11 a.m.

Class 4A Division II, 3 p.m.

Class 5A Division I, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 21

Class 5A Division II, 11 a.m.

Class 6A Division I, 3 p.m.

Class 6A Division II, 7 p.m.