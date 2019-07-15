A Recruit’s Reality: Crowley safety Bryson Bonds has offers from 8 Ivy League schools

Crowley football Crowley football getting ready for its game against Fort Worth Arlington Heights on Oct. 25, 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Crowley football getting ready for its game against Fort Worth Arlington Heights on Oct. 25, 2018.

Have you ever wondered what it’s like to be a football recruit?





The Fort Worth Star-Telegram will follow along with seven of the top high school football recruits in Dallas-Fort Worth in what we’re calling “A Recruit’s Reality.”





In our fifth installment, we caught up with 2020 Crowley safety Bryson Bonds, who comes in as the second-ranked safety in the Fort Worth area.

The 3-star prospect holds 24 offers which include Texas Tech, Minnesota, Kansas, Navy, Army, Air Force, Princeton and Yale.

Bonds made the 5A all-state team last season after making 103 tackles, five interceptions and 15 pass deflections. He also scored four touchdowns.

Committing soon?

The 6-foot-1 play-maker hasn’t picked up any new offers in the past two weeks, but remains in contact with many of the programs that have already offered him.

His first offer came in January from Illinois State while his more recent came June 20 from Louisiana Tech.

Bonds received eight offers in May.

“The recruiting process for me has been a great experience. I have enjoyed the interest from coaches and getting to learn about everybody and what they have to offer,” he said. “I have been keeping in contact with the colleges that have already offered such as Louisiana-Lafayette, Texas Tech, Minnesota, Harvard, Princeton, Penn, Air Force, and Army.”

Bonds doesn’t have a top 5, but a commitment at the end of July or start of August is possible.

“That would be the ideal timeline for my commitment. However, if I don’t find my fit then I will wait until during the season,” Bonds said. “I’m still learning about everybody and I don’t want to rush my decision.”

Academically Gifted

Bonds has offers from eight Ivy League schools: Columbia, Cornell, Harvard, Penn, Princeton and Yale.

He’s made a few trips this summer as well as a camp at Stanford, another school known for its academics.

“Coaches know that I’m big on academics so they emphasize how great their academics are,” Bonds said. “They also talk about how solid their defense has been considering my position.

“All the summer camps I’ve attended were great experiences. They helped with my exposure and more importantly made me better.”

Bonds also said another college visit is possible, but no plans are set. He is attending the FBU Top Gun Camp that will run July 12 through July 14 in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

“I’ve always felt like everyday is a chance to get better. There may have been some points where I feel like I’m being overlooked, but that just makes me hungrier and makes me try to work even harder,” he said. “None of what is going on in my life could be happening without my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. I do this to only spread his glory through something that I love.”