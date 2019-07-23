AT&T Stadium to host UIL high school football state title games during 2020 season

Hail Mary: North Shore wins on miracle pass North Shore did the unthinkable with a walk-off, 45-yard Hail Mary from Dematrius Davis to Carter in the corner of the end zone as time expired to stun Duncanville, 41-36, in front of 42,363 in the Class 6A Division I final at AT&T Stadium. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK North Shore did the unthinkable with a walk-off, 45-yard Hail Mary from Dematrius Davis to Carter in the corner of the end zone as time expired to stun Duncanville, 41-36, in front of 42,363 in the Class 6A Division I final at AT&T Stadium.

The UIL announced on Monday that the 2020 Texas high school football state title games will be at AT&T Stadium for the fifth straight season. Dave Campbell’s Matt Stepp first reported the news via Twitter from the Texas High School Coaches Association convention from Houston.

During the 2020 season, the UIL will celebrate the 100th year of UIL football.

The attendance last season was 228,105 for all 12 games combined, which is about 15,000 more than title games in 2017.

More than 250,000 people attended the 10 title games in 2014 at AT&T Stadium, which included 52,308 during the 6A Division I game between Allen and Cypress Ranch.

The UIL moved title games in 2015 to NRG Stadium in Houston, but attendance dropped to 156,143.