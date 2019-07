The crowd (and Witt family) goes wild A crowd of family, friends and Colleyville Heritage teammates erupted Monday after hearing Bobby Witt Jr.’s name announced as the No. 2 overall pick in the MLB draft by the Kansas City Royals. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A crowd of family, friends and Colleyville Heritage teammates erupted Monday after hearing Bobby Witt Jr.’s name announced as the No. 2 overall pick in the MLB draft by the Kansas City Royals.

Bobby Witt Jr., the second overall pick by the Kansas City Royals, was named Gatorade National Male Athlete of the Year on Tuesday.

He’ll join female athlete of the year Kelley Lynch (Sharpsburg, Ga.) on the cover of the next issue of Sports Illustrated, dated July 15.

Witt and Lynch, who is a Washington signee from Georgia, accepted the awards a banquet in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Both will be at the ESPY’s on Wednesday.

