Fort Worth’s Brockermeyer, top 2021 OT in country, named Preseason Junior All-American

Hail Mary: North Shore wins on miracle pass North Shore did the unthinkable with a walk-off, 45-yard Hail Mary from Dematrius Davis to Carter in the corner of the end zone as time expired to stun Duncanville, 41-36, in front of 42,363 in the Class 6A Division I final at AT&T Stadium. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK North Shore did the unthinkable with a walk-off, 45-yard Hail Mary from Dematrius Davis to Carter in the corner of the end zone as time expired to stun Duncanville, 41-36, in front of 42,363 in the Class 6A Division I final at AT&T Stadium.

Fort Worth All Saints offensive tackle Tommy Brockermeyer was named to the MaxPreps Preseason Junior All-American first team on Tuesday.

Brockermeyer is the top-ranked 2021 OT in the nation and No. 1 overall prospect in the state, per 247Sports. He’s also the No. 4 prospect nationally among his class.

A 5-star recruit, Brockermeyer (6-6, 285), holds 21 offers from the likes of Texas, Auburn, Alabama and Michigan. According to 247Sports, he’s projected to commit to the Longhorns, where his father, Blake, was an All-American.

Brockermeyer is one of 14 players from Texas named to the team.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

North Shore quarterback Dematrius Davis is a first-team QB. MaxPreps named him sophomore of the year last season after he helped the Mustangs win the Class 6A Division I state title.

Garland Lakeview Centennial running back Camar Wheaton is a first-team RB. The 5-star recruit is the top-ranked 2021 RB in the nation. He rushed for over 1,000 yards last season.

Others from Texas named a first-team All-American include Duncanville OL Savion Byrd, Bellaire Episcopal OL Donovan Jackson, Duncanville LB Kendrick Blackshire and Kingwood punter Kaden Wooster.

Second team All-American: Lake McRee (Austin Lake Travis), Reuben Fatheree (Richmond Foster), Hayden Conner (Katy Taylor), Preston Stone (Dallas Paris Episcopal), Ja’Tavion Sanders (Denton Ryan), Landon Jackson (Pleasant Grove), Latrell McCutchin (Austin LBJ).