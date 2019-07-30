High School Football
Fort Worth’s Brockermeyer, top 2021 OT in country, named Preseason Junior All-American
Fort Worth All Saints offensive tackle Tommy Brockermeyer was named to the MaxPreps Preseason Junior All-American first team on Tuesday.
Brockermeyer is the top-ranked 2021 OT in the nation and No. 1 overall prospect in the state, per 247Sports. He’s also the No. 4 prospect nationally among his class.
A 5-star recruit, Brockermeyer (6-6, 285), holds 21 offers from the likes of Texas, Auburn, Alabama and Michigan. According to 247Sports, he’s projected to commit to the Longhorns, where his father, Blake, was an All-American.
Brockermeyer is one of 14 players from Texas named to the team.
North Shore quarterback Dematrius Davis is a first-team QB. MaxPreps named him sophomore of the year last season after he helped the Mustangs win the Class 6A Division I state title.
Garland Lakeview Centennial running back Camar Wheaton is a first-team RB. The 5-star recruit is the top-ranked 2021 RB in the nation. He rushed for over 1,000 yards last season.
Others from Texas named a first-team All-American include Duncanville OL Savion Byrd, Bellaire Episcopal OL Donovan Jackson, Duncanville LB Kendrick Blackshire and Kingwood punter Kaden Wooster.
Second team All-American: Lake McRee (Austin Lake Travis), Reuben Fatheree (Richmond Foster), Hayden Conner (Katy Taylor), Preston Stone (Dallas Paris Episcopal), Ja’Tavion Sanders (Denton Ryan), Landon Jackson (Pleasant Grove), Latrell McCutchin (Austin LBJ).
