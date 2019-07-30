One sister won two national titles in England. The other won two championships at Baylor

Kelci, left, and Kori Ortiz Courtesy

Kori Ortiz was an all-district libero during her time at Southlake Carroll.

During her senior year in 2013, the Dragons went to the UIL state semifinals, won 39 games in a row and won a school record 46 times. That same year, Ortiz signed her national letter of intent to play at Arkansas, where she was a four-year starter. She finished with 749 career digs.

Thinking her volleyball career was over when she graduated in December 2017, Ortiz wanted to get her Master’s Degree when she received a note on Facebook asking her if she wanted to finish her Master’s at Durham University in England and play professional volleyball.

“I had settled into being a regular student while getting my Master’s, but when this opportunity arose, I knew I couldn’t pass it up,” Ortiz said.

Ortiz helped Durham to two national titles this year, one collegiate title and one pro England title.

“Many people don’t have a second chance at their sport after college, so I took it and it ended up being an incredible experience,” she said.

But Kori isn’t the only athletic one in her family.

Older sister Kelci is also a two-time national champion, at Baylor in Acrobatics and Tumbling.

Acro and Tumbling, or A&T for short, is the evolution of different forms of gymnastics. The sport involves tumbling, tosses, acrobatic lifts and pyramids.

Teams compete in six events, including compulsories, acro, pyramid, toss, tumbling and team event.

“When I share that I did Acros and Tumbling at Baylor, their first reaction is that they have never heard of it,” Kelci said. “When I share that I won two team and two individual national titles, it sparks a conversation.”

Kelci was a four-year starter at Baylor. Head coach Felecia Mulkey wanted to be closer to family so she made the move from Oregon to Waco and brought on Ortiz.

Baylor has won four straight national titles. Mulkey has seven titles in eight years as a head coach.

Kelci graduated from Baylor in 2016 and recently graduated from Texas A&M Dental School in Dental Hygiene.