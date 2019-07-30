MLB draftees highlight the 2019 Star-Telegram high school baseball all-area team

The crowd (and Witt family) goes wild A crowd of family, friends and Colleyville Heritage teammates erupted Monday after hearing Bobby Witt Jr.’s name announced as the No. 2 overall pick in the MLB draft by the Kansas City Royals. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A crowd of family, friends and Colleyville Heritage teammates erupted Monday after hearing Bobby Witt Jr.’s name announced as the No. 2 overall pick in the MLB draft by the Kansas City Royals.

We present to you the Fort Worth Star-Telegram all-area baseball team for the 2019 season.

Selections come from Tarrant County and parts of Parker, Johnson and Hood counties.

Player of the Year

Bobby Witt Jr., Colleyville Heritage

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

No one had a better end to the season than the No. 1 player in the nation, and that includes off-the-field accolades.

Witt batted .500 with 63 hits, 37 going for extra bases, 15 home runs and 44 RBIs while recording a .575 on-base percentage and 1.095 slugging percentage. Witt added eight triples and 16 stolen bases to help the Panthers win their first UIL baseball state title in program history.

He was named District MVP, all-state and an All-American, but it doesn’t end there.

Witt was drafted second overall and signed for nearly $7.8 million by the Royals, won the Gatorade Texas and National Baseball Player of the Year awards, and Gatorade Male Athlete of the Year.

He made his pro debut during the Arizona League in June, where he batted 3-of-6 and scored two runs.

Colleyville Heritage shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. The Panthers defeat Corsicana 2-1 in the 5A state semifinals at Dell Diamond, Thursday June 6, 2019. Matthew Smith Special to the Star-Telegram

Offensive Player of the Year

Nate Rombach, Legacy

The all-state and first-team all-district selection helped the Broncos to a 30-win season, a district title and a trip to the regional quarterfinals.

Rombach batted .442 with nine homers and 46 RBIs. He is signed on to play at Texas Tech, but Rombach was also drafted in the 19th round by the Miami Marlins.

Mansfield Legacy’s Nate Rombach. Rombach Family Courtesy photo

Defensive Player of the Year

Cason Gregory, Cleburne

The 2020 UT-Arlington commit and Yellow Jacket shortstop was named District 14-5A Defensive MVP after recording 72 assists, 35 putouts and nine double plays.

Gregory also registered eight saves on the mound with a 0.90 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched. From the plate, Gregory batted .378 with 29 RBIs, 45 runs scored and 31 stolen bases.

Cleburne junior shortstop Cason Gregory David Beans Cleburne Times Review

Pitcher of the Year

Austin Glaze, Colleyville Heritage

The Abilene Christian bound pitcher was 5A all-state and district pitcher of the year after helping the Panthers to their first state title. Glaze was a perfect 14-0 with a 0.78 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.

Colleyville Heritage pitcher Austin Glaze. The Panthers defeat Corsicana 2-1 in the 5A state semifinals at Dell Diamond, Thursday June 6, 2019. Matthew Smith Special to the Star-Telegram

Newcomer of the Year

Cooper Schneider, Cleburne

The freshman utility was a perfect 10-0 during his first year on varsity that saw the Yellow Jackets reach the regional quarterfinals. Schneider was named 14-5A Newcomer of the Year.

He recorded a 1.29 ERA with 59 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings pitched. He also batted .351 with 20 RBIs and 26 runs.

Cleburne freshman pitcher Cooper Schneider David Beans Cleburne Times Review

Coach of the Year

Justin Chavez, Benbrook

Playing without a home field and only in its third season, Chavez and the Bobcats made history with a trip to the regional finals. The Bobcats were two wins away from the state tournament, but lost to Kilgore in the 4A Region I final.

However, Chavez and Benbrook won the district title during the final week. The Bobcats trailed Castleberry by one game and swept the Lions to win the title.

In the playoffs, the Bobcats swept Ranchview, Hillcrest and Crandall before beating Spring Hill in three games at Dallas Baptist. They finished the season with a 28-7-2 record.

Benbrook baseball is headed to the regional final for the first time. Brian Gosset bgosset@star-telegram.com

First Team

SP Cutter Sippel, Carroll, Senior: Baylor bound lefty went 12-1 with a 1.85 ERA and 76 Ks to help the Dragons win their second straight 6A state title.

SP Jacob Meador, Burleson Centennial, Senior: TCU bound hurler was 5-5A MVP after going 10-1 with a 0.63 ERA and 162 Ks in 77 innings pitched. Also batted .330 with 22 RBIs.

C Nicolas Balsano, Colleyville Heritage, Senior: Baylor signee batted .407 with 5 HR and 38 RBIs.

INF Chandler Freeman, Colleyville Heritage, Senior: Dallas Baptist bound infielder hit 7 HR with 45 RBIs.

INF Nathan Rooney, Legacy, Senior: 5A all-state selection and Weatherford College signee hit .419 with 8 HR and team-high 48 RBIs.

INF Miguel Santos, Burleson Centennial, Senior: 5-5A Offensive MVP batted .500 with 4 HR, 11 triples, 38 RBIs and 43 runs scored.

INF Payton Poole, Benbrook, Sophomore: Batted .410 with 41 hits, 14 doubles, 30 runs scored and school-record 50 RBIs.

OF Logan Britt, Colleyville Heritage, Senior: A&M signee, who was drafted in the 35th round by the Chicago White Sox, batted .365 with 6 HR, 38 RBIs and 19 stolen bases. Voted 7-5A Offensive MVP.

OF Elijah Nunez, Martin, Junior: TCU commit was voted 4-6A Offensive MVP.

OF Brandon Howell, Carroll, Junior: Tulane commit hit .369 with 4 HR and 31 RBIs.

UTL MJ Sterling, Lake Ridge, Senior: 7-6A Co-Offensive MVP batted .426 and helped the Eagles to their first district title.

Second Team

SP Kayden Voelkel, Legacy, Freshman: 5-5A Newcomer of the Year had a 13-0 record with a 1.12 ERA and 71 Ks in 68 1/3 innings.

SP Devin Bennett, Benbrook, Sophomore: District 9-4A’s Pitcher of the Year went 10-1 with a 1.04 ERA and 120 Ks in 67 innings.

C Travler Moore, Benbrook, Senior: 9-4A MVP and all-state selection batted .512 with 42 hits, 16 doubles and 41 RBIs. Added 16 stolen bases, 34 runs scored and a .997 fielding percentage.

INF Mason Greer, Colleyville Heritage, Senior: Auburn signee and 37th round pick by the Arizona Diamondbacks hit .353 with 7 HR and 40 RBIs.

INF Willie Rangel, Cleburne Senior: Texas Tech bound pitcher was voted 14-5A Offensive MVP after batting .393 with 31 RBIs and 24 runs scored. Went 6-1 with 102 Ks in 65 1/3 innings.

INF Hudson White, Byron Nelson, Sophomore: Oklahoma State commit hit .431 with 25 RBIs and 14 stolen bases.

INF Izzy Lopez, Arlington Heights, Senior: A&M commit was named to the 5A all-state team for district champs.

OF Kameron Weil, Lamar, Junior: Voted 4-6A MVP after helping Vikings to second place finish in district.

OF Garrison Berkley, Aledo, Junior: 4-5A Offensive MVP batted .403 with 10 extra-base hits, 29 RBIs and 24 runs scored.

OF Matt Haley, Joshua, Senior: New Mexico signee won 8 games with 130 Ks and a 1.10 ERA in 69 2/3 innings. Hit .336 with 30 RBIs and 29 runs.

UTL Cade Manning, Carroll, Junior: Voted 5-6A Co-Offensive MVP for 6A state champions.

Third Team

SP Will Johnston, Keller, Senior: Texas A&M bound hurler and 5-6A MVP went 8-1 with a 1.20 ERA and 80 Ks.

SP Cameron Hauch, Burleson, Senior: 11-2 record with a 0.75 ERA and 116 Ks in 74 1/3 innings.

C Jimmy Crooks, Euless Trinity, Senior: 3-6A MVP batted .423 with 5 HR and 30 RBIs.

INF Brooks Howson, Benbrook, Junior: 9-4A Defensive MVP had a .989 fielding percentage with 90 assists and 89 putouts. Batted .434 with 41 hits, 42 runs scored and 20 RBIs.

INF Mason Ornelas, LD Bell, Senior: Texas A&M bound righty was 3-6A Pitcher of the Year.

INF Cody Griever, Burleson, Senior: 5-5A Defensive MVP hit .386 with 20 RBIs. Posted a .989 fielding percentage in 183 chances.

INF Creed Willems, Aledo, Sophomore: Voted 4-5A Defensive Player of the Year.

OF Jacob Guerrero, Colleyville Heritage, Senior: New Mexico bound outfielder hit .408 with 3 HR, 30 RBIs and 12 stolen bases.

OF Brek Galbreath, Joshua, Senior: Hit .394 with 24 RBIs and 27 runs scored. Also won 6 games with 96 Ks and a 1.84 ERA in 72 innings.

OF Kit Sisson, Paschal, Senior: Voted District 4-6A Utility Player of the Year.

UTL Landon Ellington, Weatherford, Freshman: 3-6A Newcomer of the Year batted .320 with 6 doubles.