Did you get a physical? Why it’s the new must-do for students in marching band

When Texas high school marching bands and color guard students report for practice in August, they will need to have completed a physical before they step on the field.

Starting Thursday, students must complete physicals and medical history forms before they start practicing. Area high schools have been reminding families about the new UIL rule as the beginning of school approaches.

“They are definitely athletes in their own right,” said Kim Blann, director of fine arts for Keller schools. “They are out in the heat and sun. ... It’s a workout to be out there marching and playing your instrument.”

Students and teachers are gearing up for the beginning of classes. At Keller schools, where classes begin Aug. 14, the Keller Central High School band posted an announcement online.

Kevin Lacefield, executive director of fine arts at Northwest schools, said the district supports the new rule and has been working to inform parents about it.

At Northwest schools, the physicals had not been required for marching band until this year, Lacefield said. The district has three high schools, Trophy Club Nelson, Justin Northwest and Haslet Eaton. About 700 students are in band among the three high schools, Lacefield said.

Pete Soliz, whose son is an entering his freshman year at Lucas Lovejoy in Collin County, supports the new rule.

“I believe that a band student requires a lot of physical work just like student-athletes,” Soliz said. “The breathing and physical strength to hold and carry some of these instruments can require a lot. I think it’s in the student and school’s best interest to ensure that both a student-athlete and student band performer are capable of meeting minimum physical requirements.”

Jackie Moore Branco, whose son graduated from L.D. Bell High School in 2018, agreed.

“Those kids are on the field before football practice starts and are back in the evening until dark. I think they even do three-a-days. Between the heat and marching, those kids push their bodies the same as any UIL athlete.”

A new UIL rule

The rule, approved in October 2018 by the UIL’s Legislative Council, requires physicals before the first and third years of high school marching band. A medical history form is required every year.

Lacefield said that many Texas high schools will end up requiring two physicals for students throughout the four years of high school. Northwest decided to require physicals for marching band members for each year of high school.

“That aligns with our athletics department too,” Lacefield said.

Some districts already required physicals. The Fort Worth school district has required physicals for marching band participants every year since 2006.

Clint Bond, spokesman for Fort Worth schools, said the district offers free physicals in the spring through an effort with JPS Health Network. Outside of that program, families need to contact their regular health care provider for physicals, he said.

Dr. Lanna McClain, a pediatrician in Burleson who is affiliated with Cook Children’s, said she has been seeing band students getting their physicals.

“I think it is great to have them in and do a general physical exam on them,” McClain said adding that the physical and required medical history form allows students to be screened for risk factors such as cardiac issues, arrhythmia, diabetes and hypertension.

McClain said the visit also allows doctors to ensure teens are up-to-date on vaccines or struggling with any mental health issues.

“We are able to see if they need any further evaluation,” McClain said.

Marching band practice

High school marching bands perfect their acts and build endurance under all weather conditions — from Texas’ searing sun in August to gusty, chilly conditions in the fall.

“They start at the hottest part of the year,” said Lacefield, explaining that students are urged to wear breathable clothes and take water breaks. Students in Northwest schools practice indoors after 10 a.m., he said.

Marching band is a rigorous activity with students practicing techniques and shows. Lacefield said educators are in favor of anything that protects students, and physicals could end up saving a life, he said.

Shawn Murphy, director of the Burleson Centennial band, said marching bands participate in high levels of competition.

Murphy said students are expected to carry and play heavy instruments as well as memorize and perform challenging choreography for daily rehearsals, weekly football games as well as marching competitions for three months.

“It is critical for band students today to be in the best shape possible in order for them to last an entire marching season and perform well,” Murphy said

Marching band practice for the upcoming school year begins in earnest next week, said Jeff DeMaagd, band director at Fort Worth’s Southwest High School.

DeMaagd said marching bands are allowed 10 hours of fundamental drills during the summer. Starting Monday, his 170-member Southwest Raider Marching Band begins official practices. By Thursday, the band will start working on its signature showcase piece for the season.

DeMaagd said the district’s annual physicals allow educators and schools to help students monitor underlying health conditions while they take part in marching band. For example, if a student has asthma, educators and schools can make sure they have inhalers at hand.

“Our activity is very cardiovascular,” said DeMaagd, explaining that band members are running or moving at about 160 beats per minute.

DeMaagd described how students playing wind instruments — flute, oboe or saxophone — are getting a unique workout.

“It is almost like running while holding your breath,” DeMaagd said, adding that jogging is also part of their practices.

Blann, of Keller schools, said physicals add a layer of security that lets schools know students have been checked by a doctor.

“I think it is a great protection for students and families,” said Blann, adding that the district has been working to inform families since February. Keller schools partnered with clinics to offer low-cost physicals and they worked to have an on-site doctor provide physicals at the high schools.

About 1,300 students participate at the district’s four high schools, Blann said.

Blann said issues that affect marching bands are big in Texas, where many high schools compete at state and national levels. In Tarrant County, many families attend sporting events just to see the marching band showcase a number.

“High school band is a major deal in North Texas,” Blann said.