Four-star 2021 athlete from Denton Ryan chooses Texas over Alabama, Notre Dame and more

Denton Ryan wide receiver Billy Bowman Jr. (2) attempts to avoid the tackle of Highland Park defensive back Hudson Clark (14) in the second half of a high school Class 5A Division I State Semifinals football playoff game at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Highland Park won 43-21. (Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth

Denton Ryan four-star 2021 athlete Billy Bowman Jr. announced his commitment to Texas via Twitter on Wednesday.

Bowman, who also holds 26 offers, becomes the sixth player from his class to choose the Longhorns, all from Texas. Everman’s Juan Davis committed to UT on July 26.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Bowman also had offers from TCU, Florida Alabama, Baylor and Notre Dame.

The Raiders have reached the state semifinals each of the past three seasons.

Bowman has accounted for 90 catches, 911 yards and 12 TDs the past two years. He made 30 tackles, eight pass deflections, five interceptions and scored three defensive TDs in 2018.

The four other 2021 commits are WR Quaydarius Davis (Dallas Skyline), QB Jalen Milroe (Katy Tompkins), OT Hayden Conner (Katy Taylor) and TE Lake McRee (Austin Lake Travis).

Southlake Carroll OT Andrej Karic committed to the Longhorns on July 24. A total of 11 players from the 2020 class have committed to UT, five from Dallas-Fort Worth joining Ja’Quinden Jackson (Duncanville), Prince Dorbah (Highland Park), Jake Majors (Prosper) and Jaden Hullaby (Timberview).