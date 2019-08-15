Plano ISD cancels Week 2 game with El Paso Eastwood: “too soon after the tragedy”

El Paso residents grieve at memorial El Paso residents grieved at a memorial for 22 people who were killed in a mass shooting on Saturday. The suspected shooter is from Allen. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK El Paso residents grieved at a memorial for 22 people who were killed in a mass shooting on Saturday. The suspected shooter is from Allen.

Plano ISD announced on Thursday that it has canceled a Week 2 high school football game between Plano Senior High and El Paso Eastwood, according to Dave Campbell’s Insider Matt Stepp.

The game was scheduled for 7 p.m. on Sept. 6 at Kimbrough Stadium in Murphy.

The decision comes two weeks after the El Paso shooting on Aug. 3 at a Walmart that killed 22 people. The shooter, Patrick Crusius, graduated from Plano Senior in 2017.

According to Stepp, Eastwood didn’t want to cancel the game.

“As the greater El Paso community continues to cope with the loss and devastation experienced on August 3, Plano ISD Superintendent Sara Bonser opened a dialogue with Ysleta ISD Superintendent Dr. Xavier De La Torre regarding the second annual out-of-district matchup between Plano Senior High and Eastwood High, scheduled for September 6. After consulting with local law enforcement agencies, Plano ISD administrators felt obligated to prioritize the safety of the participating players, students, families and communities, and have concluded that the timing of the game falls too soon after the tragedy in El Paso,” Plano ISD stated in a press release.

“We are coaches and we want to play, but we all know that nothing is more important than the safety of our students,” said Plano Senior head football coach Jaydon McCullough in the release.

Plano, which is in District 9-6A, starts the season with Hebron on Aug. 30. The Wildcats play Rowlett on Sept. 13.

Eastwood, in District 1-6A, starts against EP Americas on Aug. 30 and plays Clint Horizon on Sept. 13.

