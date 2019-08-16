Plano reinstates Week 2 football game with El Paso Eastwood after social media backlash

El Paso residents grieve at memorial El Paso residents grieved at a memorial for 22 people who were killed in a mass shooting on Saturday. The suspected shooter is from Allen. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK El Paso residents grieved at a memorial for 22 people who were killed in a mass shooting on Saturday. The suspected shooter is from Allen.

Just 24 hours since deciding to cancel a Week 2 high school football home game with El Paso Eastwood, Plano ISD announced they had reinstated the game on Friday, according to Dave Campbell’s Insider Matt Stepp.

Originally scheduled for 7 p.m. on Sept. 6 at Kimbrough Stadium in Murphy, the game will now take place on Sept. 5 at The Star in Frisco with the time still to be determined.

Fort Worth Arlington Heights and Frisco Lebanon Trail are scheduled to play at The Star on the same day.

The decision to cancel had come two weeks after the El Paso shooting on Aug. 3 at a Walmart that killed 22 people. The shooter, Patrick Crusius, graduated from Plano Senior in 2017.

The game was canceled by Plano ISD, which cited “safety concerns” and that it was “too soon after the tragedy,” but there were no credible reports from administrators in the past 24 hours.

Eastwood is less than three miles away from the Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall.

Plano ISD had received much scrutiny from social media with the majority against the decision to cancel.

According to multiple reports, Eastwood offered to host the game, but Plano declined. Eastwood head coach Julio Lopez was willing to travel anywhere to replace the game, according to El Paso Times writer Felix Chavez.

According to WFAA’s Mike Leslie, Plano Senior High “had been raising money for El Paso, in anticipation of their game against Eastwood. Now that the game has been canceled, some of the players are planning to drive the eight hours to El Paso, to deliver the money they raised to Coach Julio Lopez.”

Politician Beto O’Rourke even tweeted on Thursday, “We welcome Plano ISD to come play the game here in El Paso, our strong, safe, beautiful, bi-national community. Together, we can make it clear that racism and hate have no place in our state or this country. And the proceeds could go towards helping those impacted by this tragedy.”

Students from Plano even started a petition to bring the game back. Softball player Lily Ray tweeted a link out on Thursday and 600 people had signed it as of Friday afternoon.

