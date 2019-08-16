High School Football
Twitter reacts to Plano ISD canceling the Plano Senior and EP Eastwood football game
Plano ISD announced on Thursday that it canceled a Week 2 high school football game between Plano Senior High and El Paso Eastwood. The game was scheduled for 7 p.m. on Sept. 6 at Kimbrough Stadium in Murphy.
The decision comes two weeks after the El Paso shooting on Aug. 3 at a Walmart that killed 22 people.
The shooter, Patrick Crusius, graduated from Plano Senior in 2017.
Discussions could be in the works where Eastwood plays Naaman Forest and Plano plays Arlington Lamar. AT&T Stadium were also thrown out there, but rumors are that Plano ISD will not bring the game back.
Donations are in the works as well.
People across Twitter reacted Thursday night, and most were against the decision. Even politician Beto O’Rourke took to social media.
