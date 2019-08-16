Twitter reacts to Plano ISD canceling the Plano Senior and EP Eastwood football game

O’Rourke, mayor speak at El Paso vigil Beto O'Rourke, Mayor Dee Margo and other leaders spoke at a vigil in El Paso August 4, 2019 to commemorate the 20 people killed in a mass shooting at a Walmart. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Beto O'Rourke, Mayor Dee Margo and other leaders spoke at a vigil in El Paso August 4, 2019 to commemorate the 20 people killed in a mass shooting at a Walmart.

Plano ISD announced on Thursday that it canceled a Week 2 high school football game between Plano Senior High and El Paso Eastwood. The game was scheduled for 7 p.m. on Sept. 6 at Kimbrough Stadium in Murphy.

The decision comes two weeks after the El Paso shooting on Aug. 3 at a Walmart that killed 22 people.

The shooter, Patrick Crusius, graduated from Plano Senior in 2017.

Discussions could be in the works where Eastwood plays Naaman Forest and Plano plays Arlington Lamar. AT&T Stadium were also thrown out there, but rumors are that Plano ISD will not bring the game back.

Donations are in the works as well.

People across Twitter reacted Thursday night, and most were against the decision. Even politician Beto O’Rourke took to social media.

Here's a copy of the Plano ISD press release regarding what I view is a bad decision to cancel this game....this is a missed opportunity to heal and show what #txhsfb is all about...I'm no law enforcement expert but I'm not sure what the danger in playing this game was pic.twitter.com/flo7DJMi83 — Matt Stepp (@Matt_Stepp817) August 15, 2019

So instead of playing the game and showing support for a community hit with tragedy lets just make their lives more difficult...makes no sense to me #txhsfb — Matt Stepp (@Matt_Stepp817) August 15, 2019

YISD Trustee Kathryn Lucero: “We don’t agree with the way this is being handled in Plano,” she said. “This is an opportunity for our districts to heal and be who we really are.” — Felix Chavez (@Fchavezeptimes) August 15, 2019

Just got off phone with YISD Superintendent Xavier De La Torre. Efforts still ongoing to get game between Plano and Eastwood reinstated. YISD has been in contact with UIL and there is talk that the office of the Governor could get involved. — Felix Chavez (@Fchavezeptimes) August 15, 2019

We welcome Plano ISD to come play the game here in El Paso—our strong, safe, beautiful, binational community. Together, we can make it clear that racism and hate have no place in our state or this country. And the proceeds could go towards helping those impacted by this tragedy. https://t.co/Tz2nnfmlkU — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 15, 2019

whether we get the game reinstated or not, much of the plano community wants to show we stand with El Paso. https://t.co/rPJxnqK5PO — Lily Ray (@lilymray) August 16, 2019

Cancelling a football game because there might be too many white supremacist terrorists who would easily come to Plano is not the winning argument Plano ISD seems to think it is. — Shehan Jeyarajah (@ShehanJeyarajah) August 15, 2019

Disappointing that Plano, one of #txhsfb’s most storied programs, gave into fear and didn’t stand up for another community in the Lone Star State. — Clint Buckley (@ClintBuckley247) August 15, 2019

The decision by @Plano_Schools to cancel the September 6th game between Plano High and @TroopAthletics is absolutely insulting and repulsive. Move the game to El Paso. We'll show you what class and sportsmanship is all about. #ElPasoSTRONG pic.twitter.com/mB7llsIELp — SheltonCBS4 (@SheltonCBS4) August 15, 2019

After the attack against El Paso, Plano ISD had an opportunity to join us in sending a message against racism and violence. Our kids deserve better. They should be allowed to play.



Together we can show our nation that with unity, we can transcend obstacles. #ElPasoStrong — Rep. Veronica Escobar (@RepEscobar) August 15, 2019

I’m told players from Plano Sr. HS have been raising money for El Paso, in anticipation of their game against Eastwood.



Now that the game has been canceled, some of the players are planning to drive the 8 hours to El Paso, to deliver the money they raised to Coach Julio Lopez. — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) August 15, 2019

YISD then suggested to play the game at a neutral site, but PISD declined. Sources say there was no credible threat, but PISD is worried the game could be a platform for someone with extremist views. MORE on #KTSM9Sports at 10 p.m. #txhsfb — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) August 15, 2019

@Plano_Schools says any rumors about reconsidering bringing back the Plano-El Paso football game is not true. District says there have been no such talks. @wfaa — Jobin Panicker (@jobinpnews) August 16, 2019

If it can be worked out we would be willing to step in and help the situation. I think it would be awesome to play Eastwood. Of course Lamar would have to agree n Plano would have to b willing to play Lamar @ Lamar #ELPASOSTRONG #naamanforestfb #onelink #relentless — Coach Perales (@CoachPofod) August 15, 2019

The parties at Eastwood, Garland Naaman Forest and Arlington Lamar are aware of the idea of swapping Week 2 opponents...there will be discussions tomorrow #txhsfb — Matt Stepp (@Matt_Stepp817) August 15, 2019

I cant speak for others, but I can tell you that since the news came out that the game was canceled, all of my friends & peers have been talking about ways to show our support for El Paso. Right now we are doing whatever we can as students to create a community of love. — Lily Ray (@lilymray) August 16, 2019

.@MikeDoocyFox4, @SamGannon87 and @BlakeFox4News examine Plano ISD's decision to cancel the football game between Plano Senior HS and El Paso Eastwood HS over safety concerns. pic.twitter.com/ZviGNo0Eb9 — FOX 4 Sports (@KDFWsports) August 16, 2019

Cowboys have Rally Day on Fri Sept 7 but Thur Sept 6 is open....I'd bet to play at AT&T Stadium Eastwood would come a day early #txhsfb https://t.co/9FwrQ2FRct — Matt Stepp (@Matt_Stepp817) August 15, 2019

Ok, I’m changing my tune now...I thought Plano was scheduled to go to Eastwood. That’s bush league of Plano to back out! @dallascowboys, bring the Eastwood boys to AT&T to play Naaman Forrest!! — David Ward (@daveman8690) August 15, 2019

Plano can travel here. They have made a decision not to. I hope another Texas team steps up to play my Troopers on Sept.6. Many of these kids live in the neighborhood where the shooting happened. They need the healing that comes w/playing sports. https://t.co/9RdFfcoNEA — andra litton (@tornandra) August 15, 2019

And...those kids looked like they had a blast coming up here. They played a great game last year regardless of the final. It was entertaining for sure. Definitely a missed opportunity. — Shane Wheeler (@irishshane4k) August 15, 2019

Per @corbettsmithDMN Plano Police Chief "no credible threat" to the Eastwood-Plano game only that the game COULD have been a platform for someone with extremist views #txhsfb — Matt Stepp (@Matt_Stepp817) August 15, 2019

Plano ISD could have embraced El Paso and made it a special thing, the timing of this makes me think they didn’t want any part of “the recovery process” and that’s wrong. Plano dropped the ball if there isn’t a real security threat and Eastwood comes out the loser #txhsfb — Alex Nicolas (@NicolasAlex915) August 15, 2019

It is an overreaction, and should have been handled with a game swap instead of a game cancellation - however, ISD's are always going to error on the side of caution. Can't tell you how may lightning delays I've sat through with clear skies. lol. — Matt Diggs (@ProfessorDiggs) August 15, 2019

I know not everyone is a fan of sports but I think its beyond messed up that Plano is refusing to host the scheduled match up with El Paso's Eastwood High. Their decision is based on fear of more violence BUT they also refuse to play the game here. Ppl let's talk about this... — Jaz (@Made_Ulewk) August 16, 2019

El Paso Eastwood has done nothing wrong in this situation. Taking away a game and a travel opportunity for the EP students to head to the Metroplex is shameful. Thanks to Plano ISD, now Eastwood has to scramble to find a 10th game so close to the season. — Samuel Valerio, Jr of 6atexas.com (@TXHSathletics) August 16, 2019