Bama, OU, Ohio State a few of the 24 offers for this super sophomore from Fort Worth

Emeka Megwa exhibits all the assets you need to be a successful running back.

Speed? Check.

Agility? Check.

Power? He can bench press over 300 pounds.

Those traits, and many more, have led to him amassing 24 offers, which includes Alabama, Oklahoma and Ohio State, and 19 are from a Power Five school.

Megwa is as humble as they can be and always is a teammate first.

Oh, did we mention he’s only a sophomore at Nolan Catholic?

“He’s an intelligent young man,” Nolan Catholic coach David Beaudin said. “You can see the physical talent, but what jumps out most to me is how coachable Emeka is. You start to peel back that onion and you see how smart he is and how fast he picks things up.

“He’s a great teammate and always looks out for others, which at his age is rare to see.”

Megwa stepped onto the Nolan Catholic campus already with a Baylor offer in hand.

He picked up five offers this summer, including Georgia and Michigan in July.

“It kind of blew my mind. I was in the eighth grade when Baylor offered,” Megwa said. “I went to their camp and I guess I did a good job. They’re all great schools. It’s all just blessings.”

Making his presence felt

Megwa wasn’t the starting running back when last season began, and he only went on to make a couple starts, but he still ran for over 600 yards and six touchdowns.

But it was Week 3 when Nolan played at Celina on a rainy Friday night that the coaches saw his full potential.

“He made a huge run, like an 85-yard touchdown against Celina. It was pouring rain that night and no one could throw the ball,” Beaudin said. “It solidified that we knew he was pretty special.”

Added Nolan Catholic offensive coordinator Michael Carlson: “Emeka is just different and we knew that.”

While Megwa’s talent is easy to see, it was another highly-recruited Viking that opened the flood gates into his recruiting.

NaNa Osafo-Mensah received 27 offers by the time he committed to Notre Dame in May 2018. Those colleges that came for Osafo-Mensah are now coming for Megwa.

Over 200 schools visited Nolan Catholic during this offseason.

“Emeka is one of the most humble players I’ve ever played with. He loves to have the opportunity to help people around him even being the youngest player and he was always open minded to all types of coaching and advice from the upperclassmen,” Osafo-Mensah said. “Emeka is gonna be a star and he has a very illuminated future.”

“The recruiting cycle went through the door and at all different levels,” Beaudin added. “Good thing about our kids is that they have good grades too. They have college success so word gets out and that really helped set the tone for us.”

Nolan Catholic RB Emeka Megwa Brian Perroni 247Sports

Rankings aren’t everything

Megwa is ranked as the No. 12 running back in the nation and third in the state among the 2022 class, according to 247Sports.com. He’s also ranked as the No. 8 overall prospect in Texas.

“The rankings don’t mean anything to me, I’m not worried about them,” he said. “I just go out and play football. I’ve been playing since the fifth grade and always running back. I love to score.”

“I’ve never coached someone like him,” Carlson added. “It’s crazy to me that he’s only 15 years old, but it’s not the physicality, it’s how mature he is and all his intangibles at a young age. We’re lucky to have NaNa, he was the same way and he’s a great example for Emeka, who has completely bought in.”