Late INT gives Justin Northwest thrilling double-overtime win over Little Elm

Northwest cornerback/wide receiver Zavion Taylor intercepted a Little Elm pass in overtime as Justin Northwest prevailed by a final of 41-34 in double overtime. Northwest was led by quarterback Austin Ahmad’s three scores and running back DeMareus Hosey’s two additional scores in the win.

Taylor finished the game five receptions and 101 catches, and two scores, including a 60-yard catch early in the second, giving Northwest a 14-0 lead. Little Elm responded right back as Will Harris, had his lone score of the game, an 85-yard strike from quarterback Juan Ponce, cutting the lead to 14-7, before Ponce connected with Brandon Crossley on a 35-yard pass, tying the score at 14-14. Northwest took the lead late in the first half on Hosey’s 20-yard run, for a 20-14 halftime score.

In the third, both offenses stalled before linebacker Cooper McDonald scooped a sack fumble and returned it 89-yards, giving Northwest the 27-14 lead, headed into the fourth. Running back Jordan Hall’s 20-yard score cut the lead down again at 27-21 before Crossley used his special teams game this time to tie the game, on a 70-yard punt return for the 27-27 tie, heading into overtime.

Hall gave Little Elm the lead, initially on a 13-yard run, his second of the game, before Hosey’s own second score of the game, tied it back up, thanks in part to a 24-yard run, where the score was 34-34, going into the second overtime. In the frame, Ahmad connected with Taylor on a 19-yard strike for the 41-34 lead, but it was Taylor’s defense, following a key third down penalty, that forced an errant throw that was intercepted, sealing the victory.

The game was over when: Juan Ponce’s was intercepted in the game’s second overtime by Zavion Taylor on fourth-and-long.

Play of the game: Little Elm’s Brandon Crossley returned a punt late in the fourth quarter 70-yards to tie the score at 27-27.

Offensive player of the game: Justin Northwest quarterback Austin Ahmad threw for three scores, including the eventual game-winner to Zavion Taylor in the and finished with nearly 200 yards in the air.

Defensive player of the game: This nod goes to co-players for Justin Northwest linebacker Cooper McDonald’s 89-yard scoop fumble recovery late in the first half, and for wide receiver/cornerback Zavion Taylor’s game-winning interception in overtime, but for his two scores as well.

Unsung hero of the game: The Little Elm offense. Trailing early 14-0, Juan Ponce threw for two scores to help lead the charge. Little Elm trailed in the game four times and was able to respond every time to eventually force overtime.

Moment of the game: A key third down penalty by Little Elm pushed the offense back to a fourth and long, leading into the errant throw and the game-winning interception.

Stat of the Game: 385 yards and 18 first downs for the Little Elm offense.

Big picture outlook: With the run game totaling over 140 yards on the ground and 200 through the air, Justin Northwest’s offense has plenty of gear thanks to Ahmad and the likes of Taylor and special teams man Crossley. Little Elm showed heart and tenacity in coming back when they needed to, led by Hall’s run game and big receiver Harris.

What’s next? Little Elm hosts Birdville, 7 p.m. on Sept. 7. Justin Northwest plays McKinney North at McKinney ISD Stadium, 7 p.m. on Sept. 7