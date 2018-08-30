Texas governor Greg Abbott makes huge proclamation for football-crazed state

How many states can say they kick off the season with a proclamation from their governor?

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has proclaimed Aug. 31 – Sept. 1, 2018 to be Texas Football Days in Texas.

Here’s his official copy:

In Texas, we thrive on competition and our love for the game of football. For Texans, this sport has transformed into a cultural staple that honors hard work, dedication, and grit, and instills a special type of tradition and pride that can only be found in the Lone Star State.

Note only is this week-long broadcasting event the kickoff to another entertaining season of high school and college football, but it is also a celebration of many unique stories and hard fought battles on the gridiron. To the players and teams competing this year: remember, you have excelled because of teamwork and dedication. I wish you all great success.





As the Governor of the Lone Star State, and as a lifelong fan, I commend this remarkable broadcast team, the parents, coaches, communities, and all who encouraged these students to progress and succeed. The spirit of football resides in these young athletes, and they highlight the fierce bond between our state and this iconic game.





Therefore, I, Greg Abbott, Governor of Texas, do hereby proclaim August 31 – September 1, 2018 to be TEXAS FOOTBALL DAYS in Texas, and urge the appropriate recognition whereof.





In official recognition whereof, I hereby affix my signature this 28th day of August, 2018.





Greg Abbott, Governor of Texas

In addition, four towns across the state have also proclaimed Texas Football Days: Longview, Brownwood, Atlanta, and Denison.

Fox Sports Southwest has been airing a week-long celebration with analysis and replays of some of the best state title games of all-time. On Friday, FSSW will air two season openers: Brock at Brownwood and Lufkin at Longview.

They will also be airing games nationally on FS2 and have live look-ins at 10 other games.

The fans can experience the fun too with the official Texas Football Days Watch Party, which will be held at Troy’s at Texas LIVE in Arlington starting at 4:30 p.m. Friday.