Here are the 10 games Fox Sports Southwest will feature live look-ins during Week 1

Fox Sports Southwest will broadcast a doubleheader, which includes DFW powerhouse Brock, on Aug. 31 to cap off a week-long celebration to kick start the 2018 season.

It’s part of FSSW’s Texas Football Days, and will also include live look-ins at 10 other high school games across the state, including five teams from Dallas-Fort Worth.

Euless Trinity at Waco Midway

Galena Park North Shore at Katy

Conroe The Woodlands at Cy-Fair

Lubbock Coronado vs. Lubbock Estacado

Silsbee at Port Neches-Groves

Gilmer at Atlanta

Sherman at Denison

El Paso Parkland at El Paso Burges

DeSoto at Odessa Permian

Stephenville at Argyle

“The goal of Texas Football Days is to celebrate and capture the cultural significance of football in Texas with unique stories that highlight our communities, legends and traditions,” said FOX Sports Southwest Sr. Vice President/General Manager Steve Simpson in a press release. “Our partners – UIL, THSCA and THSADA – helped turn our vision into an award-winning reality in 2017, and we look forward to delivering Texas Football Days again this season.”

Brock will play at Brownwood with kickoff set for 5:30 p.m. Lufkin at Longview is the second game, starting at 8:30 p.m.

Lufkin and Longview is one of the oldest rivalry in Texas high school football history. It will be the 82nd time the two teams will meet. Longview beat Lufkin 33-22 in last season’s Class 6A Division II state quarterfinals at Stephen F. Austin.

For the first time, teams will compete to take home a Texas Football Days trophy.

“We were thrilled with the success of the inaugural Texas Football Days last year, and are very excited to see this event continue and grow,” said Dr. Charles Breithaupt, UIL Executive Director in a press release. “FSSW is committed to celebrating and showcasing Texas high school football and the Friday night experience for high schools across the state, and Texas Football Days does that in a wonderful way.”

Texas Football Days will begin Aug. 26 with a season preview at 7 p.m. on FSSW. The hour-long special will be hosted by Erin Hartigan, Ric Renner and Texas Football Managing Editor Greg Tepper.

FSSW will also show replays during the week of classic high school and collegiate games including last season’s 5A Division I state title game between Dallas Highland Park and Manvel.

Want more #TXHSFB?

FSSW will broadcast 15 hours of it on Aug. 31 starting at 10:30 a.m. Football Friday will kick off live coverage from Gordon Wood Stadium in Brownwood at 4:30 p.m. Hartigan will be joined by legendary coach Ken Purcell and Brad McCoy, and Sarah Merrifield.

Ted Emrich, who announces on ESPN Westwood One, and McCoy will call play-by-play for the Brock vs. Brownwood game. Hartigan and Merrifield will report from the sidelines.

Dallas Mavericks announcer Mark Followill, Shea Walker and Jen Hale will work the Lufkin vs. Longview game.

FSSW’s High School Scoreboard Live will serve as the post-game show with Renner, Tepper and Walker.

The Texas Football Days celebration will continue on Sept. 1 with the start of the college football season. Games on the FOX family of networks will show features recapping the Friday night high school games.