DFW powerhouse to begin 2018 football season on Fox Sports Southwest

Brock will open the season against Brownwood on Fox Sports Southwest, head coach Chad Worrell confirmed on Wednesday.

The Eagles will play at Gordon Wood Stadium in Brownwood at 5:35 p.m. on Aug. 31.

It will be the first of a doubleheader as part of FSSW’s Texas Football Days, and also include live look-ins at 10 other high school games across the state.

“It’s an honor to be chosen by the UIL and Fox Sports Southwest and to be a part of such a prestigious event,” Worrell said. “Brownwood is one of the most tradition-rich programs in Texas.”

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Brock went 13-3 last season and reached the Class 3A Division I state final – its second in three years – where it lost 45-29 to Rockdale.

The Eagles went 16-0 and won a state title in 2015.

Brownwood finished 6-5 in 2017 after being eliminated in the first round. However, the Lions have won seven UIL state football titles.

“It will be a huge test for our young program,” Worrell said. “The kids and community are excited about the opportunity to play in front of a regional TV audience.”

Brock has one of the best prospects in the nation in Texas A&M commit Baylor Cupp. The 4-star recruit is ranked as the No. 4 tight end in the country and No. 21 overall player in the state.