Local schools clean up in UIL Lone Star Cup

The UIL announced on Monday its six winners for the Lone Star Cup during the 2017-18 school year, which is based on overall team achievement in a variety of sanctioned academic, athletic and music championships.
Three teams from Dallas-Fort Worth took home awards: Prosper, Argyle and Brock.
Southlake Carroll, which won state titles in swimming and baseball, finished second in Class 6A. Keller and Allen were fourth and fifth.
Prosper captured its first UIL Lone Star Cup victory (5A) with a state championship in volleyball, state runner-up finish in boys wrestling and third-place finish at the academic state meet. The Eagles also earned points by advancing to state in marching band.
Highland Park QB John Stephen Jones set a Texas championship game record with 564 yards passing in the Scots 53-49 win over Manvel.
Aledo finished in fourth, Grapevine was eighth and Colleyville Heritage rounded out the Top 10 in Class 5A.
Argyle earned a record-breaking seventh consecutive UIL Lone Star Cup (4A). The win also gave the Eagles a total of nine Cup victories, which is second most all-time. The Eagles earned 119 points (most of any school in 2017-18) with state championships in academics, girls basketball and baseball, and state runners-up finishes in marching band, volleyball and boys golf.
Midlothian Heritage, which won a state title in girls soccer, came in fourth. Kennedale was eighth.
Brock won its fifth UIL Lone Star Cup (3A). The Eagles had multiple state appearances with a state runner-up finish in football and state tournament appearances in softball, baseball and girls basketball. Brock also took home the bronze in girls golf.
Brock girls golf came in third place at the 3A state tournament.
