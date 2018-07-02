Local schools clean up in UIL Lone Star Cup

The UIL announced on Monday its six winners for the Lone Star Cup during the 2017-18 school year, which is based on overall team achievement in a variety of sanctioned academic, athletic and music championships.

Three teams from Dallas-Fort Worth took home awards: Prosper, Argyle and Brock.

Southlake Carroll, which won state titles in swimming and baseball, finished second in Class 6A. Keller and Allen were fourth and fifth.

Prosper captured its first UIL Lone Star Cup victory (5A) with a state championship in volleyball, state runner-up finish in boys wrestling and third-place finish at the academic state meet. The Eagles also earned points by advancing to state in marching band.

Highland Park came in second. The Scots won their second-straight football state title in December, and also advanced to the regional final in girls soccer.

Aledo finished in fourth, Grapevine was eighth and Colleyville Heritage rounded out the Top 10 in Class 5A.

Argyle earned a record-breaking seventh consecutive UIL Lone Star Cup (4A). The win also gave the Eagles a total of nine Cup victories, which is second most all-time. The Eagles earned 119 points (most of any school in 2017-18) with state championships in academics, girls basketball and baseball, and state runners-up finishes in marching band, volleyball and boys golf.

Midlothian Heritage, which won a state title in girls soccer, came in fourth. Kennedale was eighth.

Brock won its fifth UIL Lone Star Cup (3A). The Eagles had multiple state appearances with a state runner-up finish in football and state tournament appearances in softball, baseball and girls basketball. Brock also took home the bronze in girls golf.

Brock girls golf came in third place at the 3A state tournament. Holly Wagner Courtesy

Below are the Top 25 schools in each conference for this year’s UIL Lone Star Cup Standings:







CONFERENCE 6A

School, Points

1. Conroe The Woodlands, 117

2. Southlake Carroll, 90

3. Austin Westlake, 82

4 . Keller, 79

5 . Allen, 76; Austin Lake Travis, 76

7. Coppell, 75

8. San Antonio Reagan, 66

9. Cypress Ranch, 62; Katy Tompkins, 62

11. Houston Memorial, 60

14. Humble Kingwood, 56

15. Klein, 54.67

16. Austin Vandegrift, 53; Duncanville, 53; Laredo Alexander, 53

19. Lewisville Marcus, 52

20. Arlington Martin, 51; Katy Seven Lakes, 51

22. Lewisville Flower Mound, 48; Lewisville Hebron, 48

24. Cy-Fair, 47; Deer Park, 47







CONFERENCE 5A





Pl., School, Points





1. Prosper, 102

2. Dallas Highland Park, 83

3. Humble Kingwood Park, 81

4. Aledo, 76; Dripping Springs, 76

6. Amarillo, 74.5

7. Austin, 66

8. Grapevine, 65

9. Cedar Park, 64

10. Colleyville Heritage, 63

11. Canyon Randall, 62; Frisco Wakeland, 62

13. Waxahachie, 60

14. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, 59

17. Midlothian, 55

18. Lucas Lovejoy, 54

19. Lubbock Coronado, 52

20. Kerrville Tivy, 50; Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill, 50

22 . El Paso Eastlake, 49

23 . College Station A&M Consolidated, 48; Frisco Liberty, 48; Northwest Eaton, 48







CONFERENCE 4A





Pl., School, Points





1. Argyle, 119

2. Abilene Wylie, 89

3. Liberty Hill, 83

4. Midlothian Heritage, 72

5. Fredericksburg, 70

6. Melissa, 69

7. Texarkana Pleasant Grove, 67

8. Kennedale, 66

9. Boerne, 61

10. Carthage, 56; Dallas Carter, 56; Salado, 56

13. Kilgore, 55

14. Crandall, 54; Huffman Hargrave, 54; San Elizario, 54

17. Andrews, 53; Seminole, 53

19. China Spring, 52; Wimberley, 52

21. Silsbee, 50; Stephenville, 50

23. Bushland, 48

24. Madisonville, 47

25. Jasper, 46; Levelland, 46







CONFERENCE 3A





Pl., School, Points





1. Brock, 86

2. Wall, 66

3. Grandview, 64

4. East Bernard, 56

5. Mount Vernon, 52

6. Corpus Christi London, 48; Shallowater, 48; Vanderbilt Industrial, 48

9. Sunnyvale, 46

10. Santa Gertrudis Academy, 44; Whitesboro, 44

12. Odem, 42

13. Alpine, 40; Diana New Diana, 40; Pottsboro, 40

16. Colorado City Colorado, 38; Edgewood, 38; Holliday, 38; Hughes Springs, 38; Little River Academy, 38

21. Beckville, 36; Canadian, 36; Goliad, 36; Nacogdoches Central Heights, 36; Santa Rosa, 36; White Oak, 36







CONFERENCE 2A





Pl., School, Points





1. Mason, 70

2. Sundown, 67

3. Grapeland, 60

4. Crawford, 58

5. Lindsay, 52; Shiner, 52; Thorndale, 52

8. Muenster, 50

9. Albany, 42; De Leon, 42; Mart, 42; Martin's Mill, 42; Post, 42; Refugio, 42; Woden, 42

16. Bells, 40; New Deal, 40

18. Forsan, 38; Normangee, 38

20. Gladewater Union Grove, 36; Stinnett West Texas, 36; Tenaha, 36; Three Rivers, 36; Windthorst, 36

25. Bogota Rivercrest, 34; Evadale, 34; Falls City, 34; Hawley, 34; Valley View, 34







CONFERENCE 1A





Pl., School, Points





1. Nazareth, 68

2. Gail Borden County, 64

3. Happy, 52

4. Slocum, 50

5. Blum, 46

6. Cumby Miller Grove, 44

7. Dodd City, 42

8. Tioga, 40

9. Abbott, 38; Moulton, 38; Ropesville Ropes, 38

12. D'Hanis, 36; Garden City, 36

14. Coolidge, 34; Gilmer Union Hill, 34; Gorman, 34; Lipan, 34; Slidell, 34; Trinidad, 34; Turkey Valley, 34

21. Bronte, 32; Cross Plains, 32; Jonesboro, 32

24. Bryson, 30; Lamesa Klondike, 30; Martinsville, 30; May, 30; Spurger, 30; Sulphur Bluff, 30; Tilden McMullen County, 30