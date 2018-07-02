Arlington Martin star, who made SportsCenter, commits to UNT basketball and track

Arlington Martin's Tatum Henderson announced on Twitter that she's continuing her basketball and track career at the University of North Texas.

"What sold me on UNT was not only the fact that it’s a Division I school and in an amazing conference, but the love that I felt from both the track and the basketball coaches right away," said Henderson, who recently graduated from Martin. "My trainer told me to go where I was most wanted and I definitely feel like I belong at UNT. The coaches and teammates from both programs will look out and support me."

She received an offer from UNT track first to run and compete in the triple jump, but she waited because she always loved basketball. The coaches finally reached out to the UNT girls basketball team.

She'll be one of eight on the roster from Dallas-Fort Worth. The others include Mansfield Timberview's Terriell Bradley and Arlington Bowie's Jasmyne Robinson.

"I didn’t have any doubts of getting a scholarship because I had plenty of great offers," Henderson said. "It took awhile, but once everything fell into place for me to be able to play both sports, I knew UNT was where I had to be."

Henderson was a first-team all-district selection last season after recording 12 points, 2.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game. She shot 40 percent on 3-pointers.

She won the District 4-6A title this season in the triple jump, qualified for the regional meet and placed sixth at Texas Relays.

Her most memorable moment was when she made a shot three-quarters of the court to beat Arlington Lamar in January and made SportsCenter.

The video on Twitter has reached over 2,400 retweets and 12,000 likes.