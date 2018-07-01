Elite DFW DB Jeffery Carter down to two in-state powers and two national name brands

Jeffery Carter doesn't feel the need to mince words when asked who he thinks will be the best defense in Texas high school football next season.

In his eyes, it's Mansfield Legacy and it's not even close.

"All I got to say is just watch out," the four-star defensive back said at Nike's The Opening on Sunday at The Star. "That's all I've got to say. Everybody on the defense knows that we are the best defense in the state."

Keep in mind that this proclamation comes without Carter having ever played a snap with Legacy. He'll have to wait until the 2018 season for that to happen as he settles in to his new home after transferring from state-power Aledo, which actually knocked the Broncos out of the 2017 playoffs in the state semifinal round (their deepest run in program history).

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

It's not often you see a player, especially one as elite as Carter, transfer away from Aledo. So why the move?

"Just a bunch of family decisions," he said. "My cousin also goes to Mansfield Legacy. It was just better for everyone around me."

Three-star wide receiver Money Parks also transferred away from Aledo to Fort Worth All Saints.

Carter definitely has an argument to be made about Legacy's defense, which also features four-star DB Jalen Catalon, who also got an invite to The Opening, three-star DT Taurean Carter, and three-star DT Enoch Jackson.

But before Carter sets out to prove his point, he's trying to soak up the atmosphere at the nation's most prestigious recruiting showcase, which is an invite-only event comprised of the top 162 recruits in the country.

"It's been unbelievable," Carter said. "It's an experience I've always wanted to have. To experience this is a childhood dream and I can't take anything for granted.

"I just want to compete against the best competition every day and just get better."

He's also trying to figure out where exactly he's going to play college ball. There are plenty of suitors (over 20 offers) but he's narrowed his decision down to four elite programs.

"My top 4 are Alabama, Texas A&M, Oklahoma and Texas," he said.





Why those schools?

"Alabama is just a very championship-winning team," Carter added. "Nick Saban coaches defensive backs so that's also a plus. Texas A&M is in need of cornerbacks, which is what I play. You can learn a lot from Texas A&M, and Jimbo Fisher. We have a very good relationship.

"Oklahoma, [defensive backs] coach [Kerry] Cooks and [head] coach [Lincoln] Riley, they are very great minds and you can learn a lot from them. [The same] with [head] coach [Tom] Herman and [defensive backs] coach [Jason] Washington."

Carter, who was once an OU commit, isn't rushing to a decision. He'll make it "when the time is right."

He is ranked as the No. 11 cornerback in the country, No. 12 player in Texas, and No. 95 player overall, according to 247Sports.