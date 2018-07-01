Former Arlington Bowie All-American to transfer from Texas

Former Arlington Bowie All-American safety Edwin Freeman has announced his decision to transfer from Texas, the school announced on Saturday.

Freeman, who switched to linebacker for at UT, played in 29 career games with five starts for the Longhorns. He graduated with a degree in physical culture & sports and a minor in business.





“I will forever be grateful to The University of Texas and all of my coaches for giving me the opportunity to come earn my degree and play football at my dream school," Freeman said in a press release. "I especially want to thank all of my teammates who have become my brothers over the last four years. With that said, I’ve decided to transfer with my degree in hand and pursue an opportunity at another school to finish my football career.”

Freeman, who was born in Monrovia, Liberia, was a 2014 Under Armour All-American, who also participated in Nike's The Opening.

He was a member of the Big 12 Commissioner's Honor Roll (fall 2015) who played in 11 games in 2017, totaling six tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery.