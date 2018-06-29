Hybrid outside linebacker NaNa Osafo-Mensah goes through drills during workouts with the Nolan Catholic High School Vikings Monday July 17, 2017. Workouts included agility and strength drills.
Hybrid outside linebacker NaNa Osafo-Mensah goes through drills during workouts with the Nolan Catholic High School Vikings Monday July 17, 2017. Workouts included agility and strength drills. Bob Booth Special to the Star-Telegram

High School Football

The Opening: Football's biggest recruiting showcase this weekend at The Star

By William Wilkerson

June 29, 2018 12:18 PM

Frisco's The Star will be the center of the college football recruiting universe over the next few days.

From Saturday to Tuesday, 162 of the top high school football players in the country will participate in Nike's The Opening, universally known as the top recruiting event of its kind. One-on-one's, linemen challenges as well as a 7-on-7 tournament are but a few of the marquee events

The annual event has taken place in Oregon at Nike headquarters until this year as it moves to the headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys.

Interested in attending? The general public can sit in the stands for free on July 1 from 7 p.m. - 9:30 p.m., as well as July 3 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The Star-Telegram will be on location all four days so be sure to check back here for updates, video and more!

WHEN: Saturday through Tuesday

Where: The Star in Frisco

LOCAL FLARE

Trejan Bridges, WR, Lewisville Hebron: committed to Oklahoma

Trejan Bridges
Four-star WR Trejan Bridges, from Hebron High School, is one of the top recruits in the country. He's currently committed to Oklahoma.
Greg Powers, 247Sports

Jase McClellan, RB, Aledo: committed to Oklahoma

Jase McClellan
Aledo running back Jase McClellan (9) goes 69 yards for a touchdown against Richland during the first half, December 9, 2017 of the high school football 5A Division II state quarterfinal played at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco.
Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram

EJ Ndoma-Ogar, OL, Allen: committed to Oklahoma

EJ Ndoma-Ogar
Four-star offensive linemen EJ Ndoma-Ogar (Allen, Texas) holds 39 scholarship offers, including 34 from Power Five schools. He's projected to commit to Oklahoma, according to 247Sports.
Greg Powers, 247Sports

Austin Stogner, TE, Plano Prestonwood Christian: committed to Oklahoma

Austin Stogner
Four-star tight end Austin Stogner (Plano Prestonwood Christian High School) is rated as the No. 2 TE in the country, according to 247Sports.
Greg Powers, 247Sports

Theo Wease, WR, Allen: committed to Oklahoma

Theo Wease
Allen wide receiver Theo Wease is one of the top players in the country in 2019 with 40 offers.
Greg Powers, 247Sports 247 Sports

Marquez Beason, CB, Dallas Bishop Dunne: committed to Illinois

Marquez Beason
Four-star athlete Marquez Beason is one of the top players in the country with over 40 offers. He's committed to Illinois.
Greg Powers, 247Sports

Marcel Brooks, LB, Flower Mound Marcus: committed to LSU

Marcel Brooks
Four-star linebacker Marcel Brooks (Flower Mound Marcus) is one of the nation's top defensive prospects.
Greg Powers 247Sports

Jeffery Carter, CB, Mansfield Legacy: top schools are Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama

Jeff Carter.jpg
Four-star defensive back Jeffery Carter (pictured) and three-star wide receiver Monterren Parks have transferred out of Aledo, Bearcats head coach Steve Wood told the Star-Telegram.
Damon Sayles 247Sports

Jalen Catalon, DB, Mansfield Legacy: top schools are Arkansas, Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas

Jalen Catalon
Mansfield Legacy’s Jalen Catalon (5) eludes Frisco Lone Star’s Jaylan Ford (45) during a Class 5A state quarterfinal playoff game at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Dec. 9, 2017.
Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com

NaNa Osafo-Mensah, DE, Fort Worth Nolan Catholic: committed to Notre Dame

nana
Hybrid outside linebacker NaNa Osafo-Mensah goes through drills during workouts with the Nolan Catholic High School Vikings Monday July 17, 2017. Workouts included agility and strength drills.
Bob Booth Special to the Star-Telegram

Demani Richardson, S, Waxahachie: commited to Texas A&M

Demani Richardson
Four-star 2019 safety Demani Richardson (Waxahachie High School) committed to Texas A&M over offers from Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, TCU, and Texas amongst others.
Greg Powers, 247Sports

Brian Williams, S, Dallas Bishop Dunne: committed to Texas A&M

Brian Williams, 5-star recruit
Dallas Bishop Dunne's Brian Williams is a 5-star recruit and the top-rated safety in the country.
Greg Powers 247Sports

OTHER TEXANS INVITED

Branson Bragg, C, Crandall: committed to Stanford

Jalen Curry, WR, Houston St. Pius: top schools are Auburn, Oklahoma, Texas A&M

Jaylen Ellis, WR, Round Rock Cedar Ridge: committed to Baylor

Zachary Evans, RB, Galena Park North Shore: top schools are Texas, LSU, Georgia, Texas A&M

Kenyon Green, OT, Humble Atascocita: committed to Texas A&M

Arjei Henderson, WR, Fort Bend Travis: committed to Oklahoma

Elijah Higgins, WR, Austin Bowie: top schools are Texas, Florida, Oklahoma, Stanford

Javonne Shepherd, OT, Houston North Forest: top schools are Texas and Texas A&M

Isaiah Spiller, RB, Klein Collins: top schools are Texas A&M, Michigan, Oklahoma

Garrett Wilson, WR, Lake Travis: committed to Ohio State

Marcus Banks, CB, Spring Dekaney: committed to LSU

Marcus Stripling, DE, Katy Mayde Creek: top schools are Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M

Bobby Wolfe, CB, Houston Madison: top schools are Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas A&M

Erick Young, CB, Fort Bend Bush: top schools are Texas A&M and Oklahoma

NUMBER OF COMMITS BY SCHOOL

Oklahoma, 7 (the most of any school, Alabama is next with 6); Texas A&M, 3; Texas, 1; TCU, 1 (4-star QB Max Duggan); Baylor, 1

Nolan Catholic 2019 defensive end NaNa Osafo-Mensah is ranked the No. 7 weak-side DE in the nation. Video credit: Super K_TFB

By

