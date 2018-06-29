The Opening: Football's biggest recruiting showcase this weekend at The Star

Frisco's The Star will be the center of the college football recruiting universe over the next few days.
From Saturday to Tuesday, 162 of the top high school football players in the country will participate in Nike's The Opening, universally known as the top recruiting event of its kind. One-on-one's, linemen challenges as well as a 7-on-7 tournament are but a few of the marquee events
The annual event has taken place in Oregon at Nike headquarters until this year as it moves to the headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys.
Interested in attending? The general public can sit in the stands for free on July 1 from 7 p.m. - 9:30 p.m., as well as July 3 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
WHEN: Saturday through Tuesday
Where: The Star in Frisco
LOCAL FLARE
Trejan Bridges, WR, Lewisville Hebron: committed to Oklahoma
Jase McClellan, RB, Aledo: committed to Oklahoma
EJ Ndoma-Ogar, OL, Allen: committed to Oklahoma
Austin Stogner, TE, Plano Prestonwood Christian: committed to Oklahoma
Theo Wease, WR, Allen: committed to Oklahoma
Marquez Beason, CB, Dallas Bishop Dunne: committed to Illinois
Marcel Brooks, LB, Flower Mound Marcus: committed to LSU
Jeffery Carter, CB, Mansfield Legacy: top schools are Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama
Jalen Catalon, DB, Mansfield Legacy: top schools are Arkansas, Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas
NaNa Osafo-Mensah, DE, Fort Worth Nolan Catholic: committed to Notre Dame
Demani Richardson, S, Waxahachie: commited to Texas A&M
Brian Williams, S, Dallas Bishop Dunne: committed to Texas A&M
OTHER TEXANS INVITED
Branson Bragg, C, Crandall: committed to Stanford
Jalen Curry, WR, Houston St. Pius: top schools are Auburn, Oklahoma, Texas A&M
Jaylen Ellis, WR, Round Rock Cedar Ridge: committed to Baylor
Zachary Evans, RB, Galena Park North Shore: top schools are Texas, LSU, Georgia, Texas A&M
Kenyon Green, OT, Humble Atascocita: committed to Texas A&M
Arjei Henderson, WR, Fort Bend Travis: committed to Oklahoma
Elijah Higgins, WR, Austin Bowie: top schools are Texas, Florida, Oklahoma, Stanford
Javonne Shepherd, OT, Houston North Forest: top schools are Texas and Texas A&M
Isaiah Spiller, RB, Klein Collins: top schools are Texas A&M, Michigan, Oklahoma
Garrett Wilson, WR, Lake Travis: committed to Ohio State
Marcus Banks, CB, Spring Dekaney: committed to LSU
Marcus Stripling, DE, Katy Mayde Creek: top schools are Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M
Bobby Wolfe, CB, Houston Madison: top schools are Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas A&M
Erick Young, CB, Fort Bend Bush: top schools are Texas A&M and Oklahoma
NUMBER OF COMMITS BY SCHOOL
Oklahoma, 7 (the most of any school, Alabama is next with 6); Texas A&M, 3; Texas, 1; TCU, 1 (4-star QB Max Duggan); Baylor, 1
