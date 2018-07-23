Six DFW stars, 13 Texans named MaxPreps 2018 preseason All-Americans

Mansfield Legacy 4-star cornerback Jeffery Carter was one of 13 athletes from Texas to make the MaxPreps 2018 preseason All-American teams.

Carter, who will be a senior, moved from Aledo to Legacy in June. He’s listed as second-team all-purpose by MaxPreps.

Here’s what MaxPreps had to say about Carter:

“The former Aledo star was a huge addition for the Broncos. Carter is listed as a 4-star cornerback, but he is just as talented on the other side of the ball. He and 4-star Jalen Catalon will be one of the best duos in high school football in 2018.”

Carter is ranked as the No. 11 CB in the nation, per 247Sports, and the No. 14 overall player in the state. He’s narrowed his college recruitment to Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Alabama and Texas. A&M is the current favorite to land him at 35 percent, according to 247Sports.

Three players from Allen made the list, including two on the first-team offense in five-star receiver Theo Wease and 4-star offensive guard E.J. Ndoma-Ogar. Both are committed to Oklahoma.

Wease is ranked as the No. 5 WR in the nation and No. 3 overall player in the state. He’s also ranked as the No. 27 overall player in the nation. Ogar is ranked as the No. 9 guard in the nation and No. 23 overall player in Texas.

Here’s what MaxPreps had to say about Wease: “The 2019 Oklahoma commit is a get-your-popcorn-ready type of player. He’s one of the most exciting dudes to watch in the country and catches everything thrown his way. He played a major role in leading Allen to its first state title since the Kyler Murray days and will have them in contention again in 2018.”

And Ndoma-Ogar: “The 2019 Oklahoma commit is a major piece to Allen’s success. He is a beast at both run and pass blocking. The Eagles check in as the No. 4 team in our preseason Top 25 and Ndoma-Ogar is a major reason why.”

Allen’s Jayden Jernigan, a 3-star defensive tackle, made second-team defense. He’s committed to Oklahoma State.

All three players helped Allen to the Class 6A Division I state title last season.

Another DFW star that made second-team defense was Flower Mound Marcus 4-star outside linebacker Marcel Brooks, who’s committed to LSU. Brooks is ranked as the No. 6 OLB in the nation and No. 16 overall player in Texas.

Flower Mound Marcus 4-star OLB Marcel Brooks, who’s committed to LSU, competes at The Opening at The Star in early July. Andrew Ivins 247Sports

MaxPreps: “The 2019 LSU commit is one of the baddest players from the Lone Star State.”

Plano Prestonwood 4-star tight end Austin Stogner was the final DFW star to make the list. The Oklahoma commit was selected second-team offense. He’s ranked as the No. 2 TE in the nation and No. 6 overall player in the state.

MaxPreps: “The 2019 Oklahoma commit is one of the toughest match-ups in high school football. The 6-foot-6 target has some of the best hands in the country.”

Everyone aside from Jernigan competed in The Opening Finals earlier this month at The Star. Stogner and Wease were both on team Overdrive, which won the 7-on-7 championship. Their quarterback was fellow 2019 Oklahoma commit and 5-star QB Spencer Rattler (Pinnacle, Phoenix), who’s ranked as the No. 1 pro-style QB in the nation.

Texans

First team

RB — Deondrick Glass, 5-11, 200, Katy



Katy has produced some big-time running backs and Glass could very well end up being the best yet. Don’t be surprised when the 4-star play-maker ends up being in contention for the National Player of the Year award at the end of the season.

WR — Garrett Wilson, 6-0.5, 180, Lake Travis



The 5-star wide receiver is coming off a junior season were he hauled in 96 receptions for 1,764 yards and 26 touchdowns. The scary thing is the 2019 Ohio State commit could put up even bigger numbers during his senior campaign.

Second team

QB — Grant Gunnell, 6-6, 220, Houston St. Pius X



The 2019 Arizona commit has a chance to make some history in 2018 as the 4-star quarterback needs 3,053 yards and 43 passing touchdowns to break the Texas state records for most career yards and touchdowns.

OL — Kenyon Green, 6-4, 330, Humble Atascocita



The 2019 Texas A&M commit checks in as the top rated player from the Lone Star State.

AP — Jordan Whittington, 6-1, 200, Cuero



The 2019 Texas commit is one of the most special players in the country. Anytime he gets his hands on the ball there’s a good chance it results in six points.

DL — DeMarvin Leal, 6-4, 280, Converse Judson



The 2019 Texas A&M commit is one of the most versatile defensive lineman in high school football. He can line up anywhere and is nearly impossible to block.

DB — Erick Young, 6-0, 210, Fort Bend Bush



The 2019 Texas A&M commit is one of the most well-rounded cornerbacks in high school football.