FSSW to deliver Texas high school football to national audience to kick off the season

Texas high school football will be televised nationally for all to see on Friday.
Week 1 games televised regionally on FOX Sports Southwest as part of its Texas Football Days will be simulcast on FS2.
FOX Sports Southwest will televise back-to-back Texas High School football games live on Friday, Aug. 31, beginning with Brock at Brownwood at 5:30 p.m. CT, followed by Lufkin at Longview at 8:30 p.m. The Brock-Brownwood matchup will also be televised live nationally on FS2, while the Lufkin-Longview rivalry game will air on FS2 on a delay at 1:30 a.m. CT.
The back-to-back high school football games will be televised with limited commercial breaks, as FOX Sports Southwest will instead utilize the time to cover other games in progress. With the help of 10 reporters on the sidelines at 10 different stadiums around the state, the network will be able to deliver up-to-the-minute updates and highlights as they happen.
FOX Sports Southwest’s signature High School Scoreboard Live show will serve as the postgame show to wrap up the night from Longview, and also be televised live on FS2 at 11:30 p.m. CT. Ric Renner, Greg Tepper and Shea Walker will be on site to deliver a complete recap of Friday night football in Texas with scores, highlights and game reports.
FOX Sports Southwest will feature over 13 straight hours of Texas Football Days themed programming on Friday, Aug. 31. Replays of select 2017 UIL Football State Championship Games will begin at 10:30 a.m. CT, and lead into the debut of Highland Park vs. Manvel: The Coaches’ Perspective at 2:30 p.m. CT. The one-hour special will relive last year’s 5A Division I championship tilt between Highland Park and Manvel – widely regarded as one of the greatest high school football games ever played – through the eyes of the head coaches.
The network’s Friday night live coverage will kick off with a special edition of Football Friday from Gordon Wood Stadium in Brownwood, TX at 4:30 p.m. CT. The one-hour show will lead into coverage of the live doubleheader with game previews, custom features and look-ins at gameday activities across the state. Hartigan will host the one-hour show, with McCoy and legendary coach Ken Purcell adding analysis and Merrifield reporting.
The Texas Football Days celebration will conclude on Saturday, Sept. 1 with the start of college football season. Games on the FOX family of networks will show features recapping the Friday night high school celebration.
