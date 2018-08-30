ARE YOU READY FOR SOME FOOTBALL!!

As TXHSFB gears up for another season in 2018, take a look back at some of the highlights from a fun-filled 2017.
By
Up Next
As TXHSFB gears up for another season in 2018, take a look back at some of the highlights from a fun-filled 2017.
By

High School Sports

Here’s who will win each Texas high school football district championship

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

August 30, 2018 10:00 AM

CLASS 6A

3-6A: Euless Trinity

Playoffs: 2. San Angelo Central 3. Richland 4. Haltom 5. Weatherford 6. Abilene 7. LD Bell

Euless Trinity celebrates a 28-27 win over Duncanville in area playoffs with a haka dance. (Star-Telegram/Rodger Mallison)

By

4-6A: Arlington Martin

Playoffs: 2. Arlington 3. Bowie 4. Lamar 5. North Crowley 6. Sam Houston 7. Trimble Tech 8. Paschal

The Warriors had their largest signing class last season with 14 players. Now coach Bob Wager faces the task of filling those roles, but loves the chemistry and character of his football team after the spring season.

By

5-6A: Southlake Carroll

Playoffs: 2. Guyer 3. Central 4. Fossil Ridge 5. Byron Nelson 6. Eaton 7. Keller 8. Timber Creek

Riley Dodge returns to a program he once led to a UIL state title in 2006. The Dragons officially started the 2018 season on Monday inside their indoor facility. Carroll is looking to build off last year's 10-4 squad.

By

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

6-6A: Coppell

Playoffs: 2. Hebron 3. Flower Mound 4. Marcus 5. Lewisville, 6. MacArthur 7. Irving 8. Nimitz

mcgill.jpg
Coppell 3-star safety Jonathan McGill
247Sports

7-6A: DeSoto

Playoffs: 2. Mansfield 3. Cedar Hill 4. Lake Ridge 5. Summit 6. SGP 7. Waxahachie 8. Grand Prairie

Mansfield coach Daniel Maberry graduated 53 seniors, but expects big things from the 2018 Tigers.

By

8-6A: Duncanville

Playoffs: 2. Skyline 3. Lake Highlands 4. Pearce 5. Berkner 6. Richardson 7. Molina 8. White

chris thompson.jpg
Duncanville safety Chris Thompson
247Sports

9-6A: Allen

Playoffs: 2. Prosper 3. Jesuit 4. Plano 5. McKinney Boyd 6. Plano East 7. McKinney 8. Plano West

1223 hs Allen 09
Allen head coach Terry Gambill holds the UIL state championship trophy up after Eagles beat Austin Lake Travis, 35-33, for the Class 6A Division I title at AT&T Stadium, Dec. 23, 2017.
Paul Moseley pmoseley@star-telegram.com

10-6A: Sachse

Playoffs: 2. Rowlett 3. Wylie 4. Naaman Forest 5. Lakeview Centennial 6. North Garland 7. South Garland 8. Garland

nash.jpg
Sachse 3-star all-purpose back Myles Nash.
Greg Powers 247Sports

11-6A: Longview

Playoffs: 2. Rockwall 3. Mesquite Horn 4. Tyler Lee 5. Rockwall-Heath 6. Mesquite 7. North Mesquite

clark.jpg
Rockwall 3-star QB Jacob Clark
Greg Powers 247Sports

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

3-5A: Boswell

Playoffs: 2. Brewer 3. Crowley 4. South Hills 5. Arlington Heights 6. Azle 7. Granbury 8. Chisholm Trail 9. Saginaw

Brayden Thomas
Saginaw Boswell quarterback Brayden Thomas in action against Aledo, Nov. 10, 2017.
Joyce Marshall jlmarshall@star-telegram.com

4-5A: Colleyville Heritage

Playoffs: 2. Denton Ryan 3. Grapevine 4. Birdville 5. Denton 6. Carrollton Creekview 7. Newman Smith 8. RL Turner

brown.jpg
Colleyville Heritage 4-star WR Kameron Brown, who’s committed to Texas A&M.
Greg Powers 247Sports

5-5A: Frisco Lone Star

Playoffs: 2. The Colony 3. Wakeland 4. Little Elm 5. Frisco Centennial 6. Independence 7. Frisco Heritage 8. Liberty

darrin smith.jpg
Frisco Lone Star 3-star APB Darrin Smith
Greg Powers 247Sports

6-5A: Mansfield Legacy

Playoffs: 2. Highland Park 3. Lancaster 4. Timberview 5. Dallas Wilson 6. Samuell 7. Bryan Adams 8. Sunset

Jalen Catalon
Mansfield Legacy’s Jalen Catalon (5) eludes Frisco Lone Star’s Jaylan Ford (45) during a Class 5A state quarterfinal playoff game at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Dec. 9, 2017.
Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com

7-5A: Tyler

Playoffs: 2. Texas High 3. Mesquite Poteet 4. West Mesquite 5. McKinney North 6. Sherman 7. Wylie East

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

4-5A: Justin Northwest

Playoffs: 2. FW Southwest 3. Wyatt 4. Eastern Hills 5. North Side 6. Carter-Riverside 7. Polytechnic

The Texans return 13 starters from last season's 6-4 team including eight on defense. Among the returners are 1,500 yard rusher DeMareus Hosey, 1,000 yard receiver Quentin Lee, DT Malik Moore and 100 tackle safety Cooper McDonald.

By

5-5A: Aledo

Playoffs: 2. Everman 3. Midlothian 4. Burleson 5. Burleson Centennial 6. Arlington Seguin 7. Joshua 8. Cleburne 9. Waco University

Jase McClellan
Aledo running back Jase McClellan (9) goes 69 yards for a touchdown against Richland during the first half, December 9, 2017 of the high school football 5A Division II state quarterfinal played at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco.
Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram

6-5A: Dallas South Oak Cliff

Playoffs: 2. Red Oak 3. Kimball 4. Seagoville 5. Dallas Spruce 6. Adamson 7. Conrad 8. Jefferson

7-5A: Lucas Lovejoy

Playoffs: 2. Frisco Reedy 3. Lake Dallas 4. Denison 5. Princeton 6. Denton Braswell 7. Frisco 8. Lebanon Trail 9. Frisco Memorial

8-5A: Ennis

Playoffs: 2. Corsicana 3. North Forney 4. Kaufman 5. Royse City 6. Greenville 7. Sulphur Springs 8. Forney 9. Terrell

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

4-4A: Wichita Falls Hirschi

Playoffs: 2. Decatur 3. Springtown 4. Mineral Well 5. Gainesville 6. Burkburnett

6-4A: Kennedale

Playoffs: 2. Dunbar 3. Benbrook 4. Western Hills 5. Castleberry 6. Lake Worth 7. Diamond Hill-Jarvis

The Wildcats had their best season in program history when they reached the Class 4A Division I state final in December. They're looking to bounce back after losing to Carthage.

By

7-4A: Argyle

Playoffs: 2. Melissa 3. Celina 4. Anna 5. Paris 6. North Lamar 7. Sanger

8-4A: Dallas Carter

Playoffs: 2. Alvarado 3. Wilmer-Hutchins 4. Carrollton Ranchview 5. Hillcrest 6. North Dallas 7. Pinkston

9-4A: Midlothian Heritage

Playoffs: 2. Crandall 3. Waxahachie Life 4. Athens 5. Quinlan Ford 6. Mabank

CLASS 4A DIVISON II

3-4A: Graham

Playoffs: 2. Vernon 3. Iowa Park 4. Aubrey 5. Bridgeport 6. Krum

4-4A: Glen Rose

Playoffs: 2. Godley 3. Hillsboro 4. Ferris 5. Venus

5-4A: Sunnyvale

Playoffs: 2. Farmersville 3. Caddo Mills 4. Dallas Lincoln 5. Nevada Community 6. Dallas Roosevelt

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

4-3A: Brock

Playoffs: 2. Whitesboro 3. Pilot Point 4. Bowie 5. Boyd 6. Paradise 7. Ponder

David Rowlands, an American football coach in Leeds, England, stayed with the Brock football team for a week to study the program and what it takes to be a great team. Brock won a state championship in its second season.

By

5-3A: Van Alstyne

Playoffs: 2. Pottsboro 3. Bonham 4. Commerce 5. Lone Oak 6. Howe 7. Rains

6-3A: Kemp

Playoffs: 2. Malakoff 3. Dallas Madison 4. Eustace 5. Life Oak Cliff 6. Dallas A+ Academy

9-3A: Grandview

Playoffs: 2. West 3. Teague 4. Groesbeck 5. McGregor 6. Whitney 7. Maypearl

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

5-3A: Gunter

Playoffs: 2. Holliday 3. Henrietta 4. Nocona 5. S&S 6. WF City View 7. Callisburg

9-3A: Bells

Playoffs: 2. Cooper 3. Leonard 4. Paris Chisum 5. Whitewright 6. Blue Ridge 7. Prairiland

  Comments  