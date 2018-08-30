Here’s who will win each Texas high school football district championship

CLASS 6A
3-6A: Euless Trinity
Playoffs: 2. San Angelo Central 3. Richland 4. Haltom 5. Weatherford 6. Abilene 7. LD Bell
4-6A: Arlington Martin
Playoffs: 2. Arlington 3. Bowie 4. Lamar 5. North Crowley 6. Sam Houston 7. Trimble Tech 8. Paschal
5-6A: Southlake Carroll
Playoffs: 2. Guyer 3. Central 4. Fossil Ridge 5. Byron Nelson 6. Eaton 7. Keller 8. Timber Creek
6-6A: Coppell
Playoffs: 2. Hebron 3. Flower Mound 4. Marcus 5. Lewisville, 6. MacArthur 7. Irving 8. Nimitz
7-6A: DeSoto
Playoffs: 2. Mansfield 3. Cedar Hill 4. Lake Ridge 5. Summit 6. SGP 7. Waxahachie 8. Grand Prairie
8-6A: Duncanville
Playoffs: 2. Skyline 3. Lake Highlands 4. Pearce 5. Berkner 6. Richardson 7. Molina 8. White
9-6A: Allen
Playoffs: 2. Prosper 3. Jesuit 4. Plano 5. McKinney Boyd 6. Plano East 7. McKinney 8. Plano West
10-6A: Sachse
Playoffs: 2. Rowlett 3. Wylie 4. Naaman Forest 5. Lakeview Centennial 6. North Garland 7. South Garland 8. Garland
11-6A: Longview
Playoffs: 2. Rockwall 3. Mesquite Horn 4. Tyler Lee 5. Rockwall-Heath 6. Mesquite 7. North Mesquite
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
3-5A: Boswell
Playoffs: 2. Brewer 3. Crowley 4. South Hills 5. Arlington Heights 6. Azle 7. Granbury 8. Chisholm Trail 9. Saginaw
4-5A: Colleyville Heritage
Playoffs: 2. Denton Ryan 3. Grapevine 4. Birdville 5. Denton 6. Carrollton Creekview 7. Newman Smith 8. RL Turner
5-5A: Frisco Lone Star
Playoffs: 2. The Colony 3. Wakeland 4. Little Elm 5. Frisco Centennial 6. Independence 7. Frisco Heritage 8. Liberty
6-5A: Mansfield Legacy
Playoffs: 2. Highland Park 3. Lancaster 4. Timberview 5. Dallas Wilson 6. Samuell 7. Bryan Adams 8. Sunset
7-5A: Tyler
Playoffs: 2. Texas High 3. Mesquite Poteet 4. West Mesquite 5. McKinney North 6. Sherman 7. Wylie East
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
4-5A: Justin Northwest
Playoffs: 2. FW Southwest 3. Wyatt 4. Eastern Hills 5. North Side 6. Carter-Riverside 7. Polytechnic
5-5A: Aledo
Playoffs: 2. Everman 3. Midlothian 4. Burleson 5. Burleson Centennial 6. Arlington Seguin 7. Joshua 8. Cleburne 9. Waco University
6-5A: Dallas South Oak Cliff
Playoffs: 2. Red Oak 3. Kimball 4. Seagoville 5. Dallas Spruce 6. Adamson 7. Conrad 8. Jefferson
7-5A: Lucas Lovejoy
Playoffs: 2. Frisco Reedy 3. Lake Dallas 4. Denison 5. Princeton 6. Denton Braswell 7. Frisco 8. Lebanon Trail 9. Frisco Memorial
8-5A: Ennis
Playoffs: 2. Corsicana 3. North Forney 4. Kaufman 5. Royse City 6. Greenville 7. Sulphur Springs 8. Forney 9. Terrell
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
4-4A: Wichita Falls Hirschi
Playoffs: 2. Decatur 3. Springtown 4. Mineral Well 5. Gainesville 6. Burkburnett
6-4A: Kennedale
Playoffs: 2. Dunbar 3. Benbrook 4. Western Hills 5. Castleberry 6. Lake Worth 7. Diamond Hill-Jarvis
7-4A: Argyle
Playoffs: 2. Melissa 3. Celina 4. Anna 5. Paris 6. North Lamar 7. Sanger
8-4A: Dallas Carter
Playoffs: 2. Alvarado 3. Wilmer-Hutchins 4. Carrollton Ranchview 5. Hillcrest 6. North Dallas 7. Pinkston
9-4A: Midlothian Heritage
Playoffs: 2. Crandall 3. Waxahachie Life 4. Athens 5. Quinlan Ford 6. Mabank
CLASS 4A DIVISON II
3-4A: Graham
Playoffs: 2. Vernon 3. Iowa Park 4. Aubrey 5. Bridgeport 6. Krum
4-4A: Glen Rose
Playoffs: 2. Godley 3. Hillsboro 4. Ferris 5. Venus
5-4A: Sunnyvale
Playoffs: 2. Farmersville 3. Caddo Mills 4. Dallas Lincoln 5. Nevada Community 6. Dallas Roosevelt
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
4-3A: Brock
Playoffs: 2. Whitesboro 3. Pilot Point 4. Bowie 5. Boyd 6. Paradise 7. Ponder
5-3A: Van Alstyne
Playoffs: 2. Pottsboro 3. Bonham 4. Commerce 5. Lone Oak 6. Howe 7. Rains
6-3A: Kemp
Playoffs: 2. Malakoff 3. Dallas Madison 4. Eustace 5. Life Oak Cliff 6. Dallas A+ Academy
9-3A: Grandview
Playoffs: 2. West 3. Teague 4. Groesbeck 5. McGregor 6. Whitney 7. Maypearl
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
5-3A: Gunter
Playoffs: 2. Holliday 3. Henrietta 4. Nocona 5. S&S 6. WF City View 7. Callisburg
9-3A: Bells
Playoffs: 2. Cooper 3. Leonard 4. Paris Chisum 5. Whitewright 6. Blue Ridge 7. Prairiland
