Few area football players saw their stock rise as much as his last season. What’s next?

Haltom’s 2019 quarterback Michael Black saw his stock rise as much as any area quarterback’s a season ago.





That will happen when you account for 2,731 yards and 30 touchdowns, earn all-state honors and lead the Buffalos to their best season since 2009; they finished second in district, made the playoffs for the first time in eight years and had their first winning season since 2000.

Keller Central's Stanley Coleman, left drags down Haltom quarterback Michael Black as he gets a first down in the second quarter. Bob Haynes Special to the Star-Telegram

“It’s a luxury to have your QB back,” coach Jason Tucker said. “He’ll make good plays out of bad plays and make the coaches look good. He’s led by example and has improved his own game to the next level. Don’t be surprised if we make more plays in the pocket this year, but if that doesn’t happen we don’t mind Michael taking off because that’s one of the best parts of his game.”

Black threw for 18 TDs, rushed for 12 scores and recorded five 100-yard rushing games with a high of 254.

His on-field efforts boosted his recruiting as well.

Black made visits this summer to SMU, Baylor, Houston, Oklahoma State and Tulsa.

“I loved Oklahoma State. I loved the atmosphere and the orange and black,” he said.

Wherever he ends up, Tucker knows he’s going to do special things.

“He’s a football player – can play quarterback, receiver, defensive back,” Tucker added. “First thing I tell coaches is you need to recruit this kid now. He can play anywhere for you.”

But recruiting will have to wait for Black at the moment. It’s all about Haltom right now. The Buffalos haven’t had back-to-back playoff appearances since 1997-98 and ’97 was the last time they won a playoff game.

“It’s nothing new to us – we’re going to have the same mindset,” Black said.

“We’ve learned from last year and talked about it in the off-season – what it took, playing smart and our kids making plays in close games,” Tucker added. “But when spring ball came, we turned the page from 2017 and we had hoped our program was set with the way we approach things and what it takes to be consistent.

“It will be a challenge to make it two years in a row. We have a tough schedule with some good teams, but we’re looking forward to it. We’re off to a great start and these kids are fun to coach, and that’s a good sign.”

Haltom did win those close ones. Half of its wins came by single digits.

The Buffs edged out Abilene, the defending district champ, 36-35 in Week 5 when Black ran for 254 yards and two TDs.

Weatherford tied it up midway through the third in Week 9 before Haltom won by eight. Black accounted for 250 yards and three TDs in that one.

But their most memorable game came in Week 6 when Keller scored the go-ahead TD with 46 seconds left, only to see Black and 2018 athlete Imiee Cooksey hook up with six seconds left for a 28-26 victory.

“It was nice to see that from our program. We kept playing; we kept fighting in those games and coaches want to see that from their teams, but it was actually nice to see that happen on the field,” Tucker said. “We’ll have to keep that going because I think we’re going to have a bunch of games go down to the wire this season.”

The Buffs kick off 2018 on Thursday at Saginaw. They also play FW Paschal, Lake Highlands and North Mesquite.

They’re in District 3-6A with LD Bell, Richland, Weatherford, Abilene and state powers Euless Trinity and San Angelo Central.

“The one that jumps out in non-district is Lake Highlands – good team with a few Division I commits,” Tucker said. “It was important to get a program like that on our non-district schedule because we’ll have three or four really good teams in district. It should be a fun year.”

Tucker will have to replace such athletes like Cooksey, now at Tulsa, and Zacc Smith.

They return eight starters – only three on defense.

“Big losses and we won’t fill the role with just one player. We have some that continue to get better and step up and I think they’ll do well for us,” Tucker said.