He coached DeSoto to its first-ever state title. Can he do the same at Brewer?

Todd Peterman appeared to be the best coach in the state following the 2016 season.

His DeSoto Eagles had just won their first football state title in the Class 6A Division II final against Cibolo Steele. The Eagles finished as the No. 2 team in the state and No. 11 in the nation, according to MaxPreps.

DeSoto head coach Todd Peterman clutches the UIL championship trophy as he celebrates with his players after the Eagles beat Cibolo Steele, 38-29, for the Class 6A Division II title at AT&T Stadium, Dec. 17, 2016. Smiley N. Pool Dallas Morning News

But just four months after winning the title, reports were that Peterman would be fired by the DeSoto ISD school board meeting.

However, Peterman would stay on for one more season before announcing his resignation in January.

Needing a fresh start, Peterman landed 50 miles West at Brewer, accepting the job in March.

“To be honest, I picked Brewer because there was continuity between the school board and administration and those relationships they have,” Peterman said. “They also have a supportive principal and those things go a long way.”

Five months later and the Bears had a chance to play another team when they hosted Justin Northwest in a scrimmage on Friday night.

“They’ve responded well,” Peterman said. “I know it’s a culture change for them, but they’ve picked up the tempo on both sides of the ball. We’re getting there.”

“It felt real good,” senior quarterback Carson Ingram added. “We have been going head-to-head in practice so it was nice to get a different look. We’re ready for the season.”

The two teams went back-and-forth in a controlled scrimmage then the clock ran and Brewer would outscore the Texans 35-14.

“We’re use to that – going and going,” Ingram said. “That’s what we’ve been doing all off-season – going fast.”

The Bears ran 53 offensive plays during the second half of the scrimmage.

“It’s allowing them to realize that the hard work is paying off,” Peterman said. “We were a lot stronger in the second half and that was positive.”

The Bears have been a playoff team the past three seasons, but haven’t won a first-round game since 1991.

“They’re hungry to win and be successful,” Peterman said.

Peterman was 32-8 in three seasons as DeSoto’s head coach. He was there for 12 years and the Eagles made the playoffs every time.

“I’ve seen a total difference in everyone,” said Ingram, who threw for 1,600 yards and 15 TDs last season. “We’re getting better each and every day. It’s different than what we’ve done in the past and you can tell Coach Peterman is making a difference on this team.”

“He making us into better players and wants to help everyone to the next level,” senior linebacker Seth Thompson added.

Other key members this season include WR Jahrad Taylor (659 receiving, 4 TDs), RB Justin Davis (273 rushing, 3 TDs), DBs Jeshaun Patton and Tavish McCain, and linemen Key’Von White and Cole Chapman.

And while Brewer hasn’t won more than six games since 2010, state is still the goal.

“It’s no different than being at DeSoto,” Peterman said.

“Coach Peterman wants to do what it takes to get there,” Thompson said.

The Bears kick off the season Aug. 31 at home against Eaton and on the road Sept. 7 vs. Sherman. They’re in District 3-5A Division I with Arlington Heights, Azle, Boswell, Chisholm Trail, Crowley, Granbury, Saginaw and South Hills.