Make sure you watch for these area 5A Division I football players this season

As the high school football season begins this week, here are the players to watch from each Class 5A Division I team in Dallas-Fort Worth during the 2018 season.
Check back at dfwVarsity.com for football players to watch from Class 5A Division II teams in DFW on Tuesday.
District 3-5A
Brandon Chatman, WR, Boswell: Recorded 1,043 yards receiving and 13 TDs last season
Mykol Clark, DE, Crowley: 3-star 2019 holds 7 offers
Christian Clayton, DL, South Hills
John Diaz, DB, Boswell: Recorded 3 INTs
Jacob Edwardes, LB, Azle: Recorded 101 tackles
Carson Ingram, QB, Brewer: Threw for 1,634 yards and 15 TDs
De’Juan Jones, WR, South Hills
Trae Jones, QB, Arlington Heights: Recorded 1,500 yards and 23 TDs
Kody Krause, DL, Granbury: Recorded 55 takcles and 3 sacks
Josh Lynn, LB, Crowley
Darius McCloud, RB, Arlington Heights: Rushed for 9 TDs
Zack McCreight, WR, Granbury: Caught 7 TDs
Tevin Odongo, WR, Chisholm Trail
Tyler Pippin, DB, Granbury: Recorded 71 tackles and 3 INTs
Reid Steele, LB, Crowley
Jahrad Taylor, WR, Brewer: Recorded 659 yards receiving and 4 TDs
Brayden Thomas, QB, Boswell: Threw for 3,000 yards and 37 TDs; offer from Ole Miss
Seth Thompson, LB, Brewer
Eric Walters, OL, Boswell
Terrance Wair, DE, Boswell: Recorded 112 tackles and 6 sacks
Anthony Watkins, ATH, South Hills: Missouri commit rushed for 1,534 yards and 28 TDs
Joe Weathered, LB, South Hills
Kameron Williams, QB, Saginaw: Threw for 900 yards and 5 TDs
District 4-5A
Hosea Armstrong, ATH, Birdville: Picked off four passes
Emani Bailey, RB, Ryan: Rushed for 1,244 yards and 15 TDs
Kam Brown, ATH, Colleyville Heritage: A&M commit recorded 1,200 yards and 20 TDs
Tony Campos, OL, Grapevine
David Clayton, WR, Grapevine: Recorded 1,200 yards and 17 TDs
Trey Flint, DB, Colleyville Heritage
Jalen Hughes, ATH, Newman Smith
Nick Martinez, LB, Birdville Recorded 105 tackles
Luke McPherson, LB, Creekview
Ladderious Mixon, RB, Birdville: Rushed for 1,400 yards and 23 TDs
Del’shun Neal, DE, Ryan: Recorded 57 tackles and 9 sacks
Roshawn Prear, RB, Grapevine: Rushed for 2,000 yards and 19 TDs
Xylohn Posey, RB, Denton: Rushed for 650 yards and 6 TDs
Cade Rhodes, QB, Grapevine: Threw 7 TDs
Cooper Roe, LB, Colleyville Heritage: Recorded 72 tackles
Drew Sanders, ATH, Ryan: Oklahoma commit
Genesis Solomon, DB, RL Turner: Recorded 58 tackles and 2 INTs
Elijah Thibodeaux, ATH, Denton: Recorded 97 tackles and 4 INTs
District 5-5A
Jaden Abdallah, RB, The Colony: Rushed for 8 TDs
Calvin Baker, ATH, The Colony: Recorded 100 tackles and 2 INTs
Caden Brooks, LB, Frisco Heritage: Recorded 65 tackles
Logan Brungardt, RB, Independence: Rushed for 12 TDs
Josh Burtch, DL, Liberty: Recorded 52 tackles and 4 sacks
Joe Crane, OT, Frisco Centennial
Brandon Crossley, ATH, Little Elm: 3-star 2019 has 12 offers; recorded 5 INTs
Brock Deaton, LB, Wakeland: Recorded 62 tackles
Gerson Espinoza, DB, Little Elm: Recorded 125 tackles and 3 INTs
Mikey Harrington, QB, The Colony: Threw for 1,900 yards and 23 TDs
Khalil Harris, RB, Frisco Heritage: Rushed for 1,000 yards and 10 TDs
Mason Horton, OC, Lone Star
Logan Kohler, QB, Little Elm
Mitchell Miller, QB, Liberty: Threw for 1,300 yards and 12 TDs
Marvin Mims, WR, Lone Star: 4-star 2020 holds 18 offers
Ben Perry, OT, Independence: Didn’t allow a sack
Dreylon Rose, LB, Little Elm: Recorded 82 tackles and 6 sacks
Connor Smith, LB, Frisco Centennial: Recorded 88 tackles
Darrin Smith, RB, Lone Star: 3-star 2019 holds 22 offers
Weston Symes, QB, Frisco Centennial: Threw for 8 TDs
Adam White, LB, Wakeland
District 6-5A
Ife Adeyi, ATH, Legacy: Caught 7 TDs, 3-star 2019 has 6 offers
Kevontre Bradford, RB, Lancaster: Averaged 11 yards per carry
Z’Core Brooks, DE, Dallas Wilson: 3-star 2019 holds 7 offers
Cedmichael Butler, LB, Dallas Samuell: Recorded 86 tackles
Jeffery Carter, ATH, Legacy: 4-star 2019 is committed to A&M
Taurean Carter, DT, Legacy: 3-star 2019 focused on Texas, Michigan State, Arkansas and Texas Tech
Jalen Catalon, ATH, Legacy: 4-star 2019 holds 23 offers
Finn Corwin, WR, Highland Park: Caught 11 TDs
Montaye Dawson, RB, Timberview: Offers from Baylor and Arizona
Prince Dorbah, DE, Highland Park: Recorded 11 sacks, 4-star 2020 holds 7 offers
Enoch Jackson, DT, Legacy: 3-star 2019 is committed to Arkansas
Jalen Kimber, DB, Timberview: 3-star 2020 has offers from TCU, Baylor, A&M and more
Tyler Mayo, ATH, Dallas Samuell: Recorded 15 sacks
Chandler Morris, QB, Highland Park: Offers from Arkansas, Auburn and Clemson
Xavier Newman, DL, Lancaster: Recorded 7 sacks
Brady Obholz, K, Timberview
Reagan Riddle, OT, Highland Park
Tre Russell, DB, Timberview: 3-star 2019 is committed to Howard
Stacy Sneed, RB, Timberview: 3-star 2020 offered by Arizona and Baylor
Pablo Simental, ATH, Dallas Sunset: Recorded 35 tackles and 5 sacks
Morgan Spears, QB, Dallas Adams: Passed for 645 yards and 8 TDs
Lucas Woltjen, QB, Dallas Wilson
District 7-5A
Blaise Bentsen, QB, Sherman: Threw for 1,600 yards and 13 TDs
Dylan Brown, K, Mesquite Poteet: 80 percent touch-backs, 40 yard average on punts
Cameron Constantine, QB, McKinney North: Accounted for nearly 2,800 yards
Carson Criss, LB, McKinney North: Recorded 125 tackles
Dalton Dale, QB, Mesquite Poteet: Accounted for 2,250 yards and 19 TDs
Brandon Frazier, TE, McKinney North
Zach Haaland, QB, Wylie East: Accounted for nearly 1,900 yards
Corbin Johnson, RB, Wylie East: Rushed for 1,700 yards and 22 TDs
Ty-Coreous Jordan, RB, West Mesquite: Rushed for 800 yards and 9 TDs
Seth McGowan, RB, Mesquite Poteet: Scored 15 TDs
Gage Smith, ATH, Sherman: Recorded 34 tackles and 4 INTs
Dylan Wright, WR, West Mesquite: 4-star A&M commit is ranked as the No. 15 overall player in the state
Comments