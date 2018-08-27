Make sure you watch for these area 5A Division I football players this season

As the high school football season begins this week, here are the players to watch from each Class 5A Division I team in Dallas-Fort Worth during the 2018 season.

Check back at dfwVarsity.com for football players to watch from Class 5A Division II teams in DFW on Tuesday.

District 3-5A

Brandon Chatman, WR, Boswell: Recorded 1,043 yards receiving and 13 TDs last season

Mykol Clark, DE, Crowley: 3-star 2019 holds 7 offers

Christian Clayton, DL, South Hills

John Diaz, DB, Boswell: Recorded 3 INTs

Jacob Edwardes, LB, Azle: Recorded 101 tackles

Carson Ingram, QB, Brewer: Threw for 1,634 yards and 15 TDs

De’Juan Jones, WR, South Hills

Trae Jones, QB, Arlington Heights: Recorded 1,500 yards and 23 TDs

Kody Krause, DL, Granbury: Recorded 55 takcles and 3 sacks

Josh Lynn, LB, Crowley

Darius McCloud, RB, Arlington Heights: Rushed for 9 TDs

Zack McCreight, WR, Granbury: Caught 7 TDs

Tevin Odongo, WR, Chisholm Trail

Tyler Pippin, DB, Granbury: Recorded 71 tackles and 3 INTs

Reid Steele, LB, Crowley

Jahrad Taylor, WR, Brewer: Recorded 659 yards receiving and 4 TDs

Brayden Thomas, QB, Boswell: Threw for 3,000 yards and 37 TDs; offer from Ole Miss

Seth Thompson, LB, Brewer

Eric Walters, OL, Boswell

Terrance Wair, DE, Boswell: Recorded 112 tackles and 6 sacks

Anthony Watkins, ATH, South Hills: Missouri commit rushed for 1,534 yards and 28 TDs

Joe Weathered, LB, South Hills

Kameron Williams, QB, Saginaw: Threw for 900 yards and 5 TDs

District 4-5A

Hosea Armstrong, ATH, Birdville: Picked off four passes

Emani Bailey, RB, Ryan: Rushed for 1,244 yards and 15 TDs

Kam Brown, ATH, Colleyville Heritage: A&M commit recorded 1,200 yards and 20 TDs

Tony Campos, OL, Grapevine

David Clayton, WR, Grapevine: Recorded 1,200 yards and 17 TDs

Trey Flint, DB, Colleyville Heritage

Jalen Hughes, ATH, Newman Smith

Nick Martinez, LB, Birdville Recorded 105 tackles

Luke McPherson, LB, Creekview

Ladderious Mixon, RB, Birdville: Rushed for 1,400 yards and 23 TDs

Del’shun Neal, DE, Ryan: Recorded 57 tackles and 9 sacks

Roshawn Prear, RB, Grapevine: Rushed for 2,000 yards and 19 TDs

Roshawn Prear has become an offensive force for Grapevine this season. Dan Shadle Courtesy

Xylohn Posey, RB, Denton: Rushed for 650 yards and 6 TDs

Cade Rhodes, QB, Grapevine: Threw 7 TDs

Cooper Roe, LB, Colleyville Heritage: Recorded 72 tackles

Drew Sanders, ATH, Ryan: Oklahoma commit

Genesis Solomon, DB, RL Turner: Recorded 58 tackles and 2 INTs

Elijah Thibodeaux, ATH, Denton: Recorded 97 tackles and 4 INTs

District 5-5A

Jaden Abdallah, RB, The Colony: Rushed for 8 TDs

Calvin Baker, ATH, The Colony: Recorded 100 tackles and 2 INTs

Caden Brooks, LB, Frisco Heritage: Recorded 65 tackles

Logan Brungardt, RB, Independence: Rushed for 12 TDs

Josh Burtch, DL, Liberty: Recorded 52 tackles and 4 sacks

Joe Crane, OT, Frisco Centennial

Brandon Crossley, ATH, Little Elm: 3-star 2019 has 12 offers; recorded 5 INTs

Brock Deaton, LB, Wakeland: Recorded 62 tackles

Gerson Espinoza, DB, Little Elm: Recorded 125 tackles and 3 INTs

Mikey Harrington, QB, The Colony: Threw for 1,900 yards and 23 TDs

Khalil Harris, RB, Frisco Heritage: Rushed for 1,000 yards and 10 TDs

Mason Horton, OC, Lone Star

Logan Kohler, QB, Little Elm

Mitchell Miller, QB, Liberty: Threw for 1,300 yards and 12 TDs

Marvin Mims, WR, Lone Star: 4-star 2020 holds 18 offers

Ben Perry, OT, Independence: Didn’t allow a sack

Dreylon Rose, LB, Little Elm: Recorded 82 tackles and 6 sacks

Connor Smith, LB, Frisco Centennial: Recorded 88 tackles

Darrin Smith, RB, Lone Star: 3-star 2019 holds 22 offers

Weston Symes, QB, Frisco Centennial: Threw for 8 TDs

Adam White, LB, Wakeland

Frisco Lone Star 3-star APB Darrin Smith Greg Powers 247Sports

District 6-5A

Ife Adeyi, ATH, Legacy: Caught 7 TDs, 3-star 2019 has 6 offers

Mansfield Legacy wide receiver Ife Adeyi (23) eyes the ball on a 64-yard touchdown reception against North Forney defensive back Derick Holt (24). Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram

Kevontre Bradford, RB, Lancaster: Averaged 11 yards per carry

Z’Core Brooks, DE, Dallas Wilson: 3-star 2019 holds 7 offers

Cedmichael Butler, LB, Dallas Samuell: Recorded 86 tackles

Jeffery Carter, ATH, Legacy: 4-star 2019 is committed to A&M

Taurean Carter, DT, Legacy: 3-star 2019 focused on Texas, Michigan State, Arkansas and Texas Tech

Jalen Catalon, ATH, Legacy: 4-star 2019 holds 23 offers

Finn Corwin, WR, Highland Park: Caught 11 TDs

Montaye Dawson, RB, Timberview: Offers from Baylor and Arizona

Prince Dorbah, DE, Highland Park: Recorded 11 sacks, 4-star 2020 holds 7 offers

Enoch Jackson, DT, Legacy: 3-star 2019 is committed to Arkansas

Jalen Kimber, DB, Timberview: 3-star 2020 has offers from TCU, Baylor, A&M and more

Tyler Mayo, ATH, Dallas Samuell: Recorded 15 sacks

Chandler Morris, QB, Highland Park: Offers from Arkansas, Auburn and Clemson

Xavier Newman, DL, Lancaster: Recorded 7 sacks

Brady Obholz, K, Timberview

Reagan Riddle, OT, Highland Park

Tre Russell, DB, Timberview: 3-star 2019 is committed to Howard

Stacy Sneed, RB, Timberview: 3-star 2020 offered by Arizona and Baylor

Pablo Simental, ATH, Dallas Sunset: Recorded 35 tackles and 5 sacks

Morgan Spears, QB, Dallas Adams: Passed for 645 yards and 8 TDs

Lucas Woltjen, QB, Dallas Wilson

District 7-5A

Blaise Bentsen, QB, Sherman: Threw for 1,600 yards and 13 TDs

Dylan Brown, K, Mesquite Poteet: 80 percent touch-backs, 40 yard average on punts

Cameron Constantine, QB, McKinney North: Accounted for nearly 2,800 yards

Carson Criss, LB, McKinney North: Recorded 125 tackles

Dalton Dale, QB, Mesquite Poteet: Accounted for 2,250 yards and 19 TDs

Brandon Frazier, TE, McKinney North

Zach Haaland, QB, Wylie East: Accounted for nearly 1,900 yards

Corbin Johnson, RB, Wylie East: Rushed for 1,700 yards and 22 TDs

Ty-Coreous Jordan, RB, West Mesquite: Rushed for 800 yards and 9 TDs

Seth McGowan, RB, Mesquite Poteet: Scored 15 TDs

Gage Smith, ATH, Sherman: Recorded 34 tackles and 4 INTs

Dylan Wright, WR, West Mesquite: 4-star A&M commit is ranked as the No. 15 overall player in the state