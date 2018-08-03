Sorry Clemson and Texas Tech, this star DFW prospect is headed to SEC country

Mansfield Legacy 2019 defensive tackle Enoch Jackson has committed to Arkansas, he announced on Twitter.

The 3-star prospect chose the Razorbacks over Texas Tech and Clemson.

Jackson, who holds 20 offers, also considered Oklahoma State, Georgia, Iowa, Ole Miss, Missouri, Minnesota, Houston, Illinois and more.

“Just felt like home and love the coaching staff,” he said.

His commitment video received over 350 retweets and 1,000 likes in 30 minutes.

Jackson recorded 52 tackles, 19 for loss, six sacks and was voted district defensive MVP in 2017.

He is ranked as the No. 45 defensive tackle in the nation, No. 80 overall prospect in Texas.

Jackson is one of five nationally-ranked defensive players on Legacy this season.

The Broncos start the season in Oklahoma Aug. 31 against state-power Jenks High School.

