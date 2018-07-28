It came down to Bama, Texas, A&M and OU for this DFW 4-star prospect. See which he chose

Mansfield Legacy 4-star CB/WR Jeffery Carter committed to Texas A&M, he announced Saturday on Twitter.

He posted a video of his commitment and in 30 minutes, it reached over 300 retweets and nearly 1,000 likes.

Carter, who moved to Legacy from Aledo in June, chose the Aggies over Texas, Oklahoma and Alabama. He holds 23 scholarship offers, per 247Sports.

He was recently named a preseason All-American by MaxPreps.

What MaxPreps had to say: “The former Aledo star was a huge addition for the Broncos. Carter is listed as a 4-star cornerback, but he is just as talented on the other side of the ball. He and 4-star Jalen Catalon will be one of the best duos in high school football in 2018.”

He’s ranked as the No. 11 CB in the nation, per 247Sports, and the No. 16 overall player in the state.

Carter joins an already elite defensive unit at Legacy. The Broncos also have nationally ranked prospects, safeties Jalen Catalon and Jared Hopper and defensive tackles Taurean Carter and Enoch Jackson.

Carter, who competed in The Opening Finals at The Star earlier this month, is the sixth 2019 football player from DFW to commit with the Aggies.

Others include Brian Williams (Bishop Dunne), Kam Brown (Colleyville Heritage), Demani Richardson (Waxahachie), Baylor Cupp (Brock) and Caden Davis (Coppell).